A SHORELINE DREAM Releases LEGACY Single Ahead of WAITING Album

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Twenty years after forming, A Shoreline Dream enters its anniversary year with 'Legacy', the new single released via Latenight Weeknight Records, which finds the band reflecting on the time, choices, and sacrifices behind one of Colorado's longest-running independent music projects.

A sludging, bass pumping song that explodes with a huge chorus of cascading guitars and vocals that match that reflection, its shoegaze chant reflects on all the time that has passed. Here, 'Legacy, your legacy instead of it' lyrically reflecting the thoughts that which has been sacrificed - so many of the normal everyday life milestones - to instead fine tune the nearly 120 tracks the band has now released throughout their history. A tragic yet rewarding legacy to leave behind.

Formed in 2005 and based in Barnum, Colorado, A Shoreline Dream is a duo of multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Ryan Policky and guitarist Erik Jeffries. For just over two decades, Policky and Jeffries have built a catalog approaching 120 released tracks while developing a sound rooted in shoegaze, psychedelia, post-punk, and expansive guitar-driven experimentation.

Approaching the 20th anniversary of their debut album 'Avoiding the Consequences', they look at that history from a deeply personal perspective. Years spent writing, recording, producing, and refining A Shoreline Dream's music have often meant choosing the demands of the creative process over many of the conventional milestones of everyday life. The song considers what remains when so much of a life has been devoted to making music, and whether the work itself ultimately becomes the legacy.

The release comes during one of the band's most prolific periods. Rather than treating 2026 as a year of reflection, A Shoreline Dream committed to releasing singles every month, while developing new material towards 'Waiting', the band's second full-length album of 2026, which will include nine tracks.

Their current creative roll follows a significant period of collaboration with Ride frontman Mark Gardener. Through A Shoreline Dream's partnership with Shameless Promotion PR, Policky and Gardener connected for a series of recordings that resulted in five co-produced and performed songs, the most recent of these appearing on the album 'To Where They Have Gone', released in February.

That relationship is part of A Shoreline Dream's love affair with the UK music community. The band has worked extensively with Ulrich Schnauss and has also collaborated with members of Engineers, Chapterhouse, Rocket Girl Records, and mastering engineer Mark Kramer (Urge Overkill, Bongwater, Shimmy Records).

'2026 has been the year of true sonic inspiration, and the first time I've found myself in a constant music writing mode. After working with Mark Gardener, my mind has been humming melodies to me daily,' says Ryan Policky.

That renewed creative momentum has also been shaped by the world outside the studio. The response has been to make music that provides an alternative to that noise: music that is melodic, heavy, expansive, and immersive.

'It's been a brutal human climate, and the distractions are so overwhelming in the media / toxic social media world. I'm f'ing over it. I just want explosive and melodic tunes to distract from this insane world, and these songs are exactly that,' says Ryan Policky.

'The tales of dealing with a world in chaos I hope resonate with all those out there looking for new musical vibes and explosive soundscapes. We have come back to the original feeling of A Shoreline Dream creating melodipsych shoegaze to celebrate this massively long journey.'

'Legacy' arrives not as a retrospective statement, but as a marker of where A Shoreline Dream stands now. Policky and Jeffries have maintained their creative partnership through changing musical landscapes and an evolving industry. Their response to reaching the 20-year milestone has been to keep creating at an increasingly intense pace.

The result is a band looking back without standing still. 'Legacy' acknowledges the cost of the journey while 'Waiting' and the continuing 2026 release campaign point firmly toward what comes next.

'Legacy' is now available from digital music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. The band's second album of 2026, 'Waiting', will be released on October 16th.

Credits

Written & produced by Ryan Policky

Recorded, mixed & mastered by Ryan Policky

Distributed by The Orchard

Copyright Latenight Weeknight Records, LLC

Cover art and photography by Ryan Policky

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