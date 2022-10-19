'A Joni Mitchell Songbook' is Upcoming Installment of NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER

The second episode of NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER "A Joni Mitchell Songbook," premieres Friday, Nov. 18, at 9 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS Video app.

This special highlights the timeless and genre-defying influence of Joni Mitchell with an all-star lineup that includes Renée Fleming, Lalah Hathaway and Raul Midón, accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Grammy Award winner Vince Mendoza.

The timeless and genre-defying influence of Joni Mitchell's artistry is celebrated with an all-star lineup at the Kennedy Center, accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra led by Grammy Award-winning composer Vince Mendoza. This heartfelt tribute to the folk and jazz music legend reflects upon Mitchell's orchestral recordings of "Both Sides Now" and "Travelogue," which realized a meditative and hauntingly expressive tone to Mitchell's seminal works.

Featuring unique renditions of some of her most beloved songs, such as "A Case of You," "Woodstock," "River," and "The Circle Game," the program includes performances by Lalah Hathaway, Renée Fleming, Jimmie Herrod, Raul Midón, and Aoife O'Donovan. Beyond the Concert Hall stage, NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER "A Joni Mitchell Songbook" explores how the raw vulnerability and intimacy of Mitchell's work served as a roadmap for fans and future generations of singer-songwriters.

A diverse array of musicians and collaborators share anecdotes about Mitchell's influence on their art. This program will be achingly relevant, showing how her emotional authenticity echoes more powerfully today than ever before.

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER is a production of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Matthew Winer is the showrunner and executive producer for the Kennedy Center. Kristin Fosdick directs the series with her team in the Kennedy Center's multimedia department.

Elizabeth O'Neil is the associate director of content and strategy for PBS. NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER was made possible, in part, by The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation and by contributions from public television viewers.

Watch a preview here: