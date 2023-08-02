A Giant Dog Share 'A Daydream' From Upcoming Concept Album

Austin glam-punk quintet A Giant Dog are proud to share “A Daydream,” the latest single from their ambitious new concept album Bite (August 25, 2023, Merge Records). After its initial rush of orchestral strings, the track’s swirling rhythm descends into punk chaos, drawing the listener ever deeper into the album’s conceptual setting – the beguiling world of Avalonia.

In contrast to what fans have grown to expect from this rough-and-rowdy crew, Bite is an intricately constructed concept album, a dense tale about its protagonist’s ultimately tragic days in a “virtual utopia” called Avalonia. New sounds and textures abound, including, most notably, sumptuous string arrangements.

Fans eager to learn more about the narrative and its many themes – among them gender dysphoria and the inherent dangers of virtual reality – need not fear, because the band has completed a full-fledged screenplay to support it.

Since forming in Austin in 2008, A Giant Dog has drawn in audiences worldwide with their joyfully anarchic performances and gritty, playfully incisive recordings. Though the Texas band has already carved out a totally distinct niche with their existing works, it feels as though they’ve finally found themselves after recording a concept album in rural France.

With lore as packed as it comes—points if you can spot all the Radiohead references and name all the monsters—and a cadre of global devotees of their freight train of a sound, this year finds A Giant Dog truly primed to withstand the glare of the international spotlight.

The moment the needle drops on Bite, one’s conception of what an A Giant Dog record sounds like bends like space and time around a starship running at lightspeed.

The biggest point of departure is that Bite is a concept album, concerning characters who find themselves moving in and out of a virtual reality called Avalonia. You’re thrown into it quickly, as a calm, robotic voice says, “Welcome to Avalonia, happiness awaits inside” over a crushing synth line that segues into an opulent string arrangement.

“Welcome to Avalonia” sounds like the birth of a new world, and sonically, it is. A Giant Dog’s first album of original songs since 2017’s Toy, Bite finds the band—Sabrina Ellis, Andrew Cashen, Danny Blanchard, Graham Low, and Andy Bauer—at their peak as musicians, challenging themselves with more complex arrangements and subject matter that forced them out of their heads and into those of the characters who occupy this supposed paradise.

“Within our previous albums, the subject matter, the lyrics are all very personal, based on our experiences—self-centered, even,” Ellis explains. “In making this conceptual album, we had to find ourselves within, or project ourselves into, the principal characters. We developed them, got to know their minds, emotions, and motivations, and then expressed those in nine songs. The songs aren’t demonstrative as in musical theater. Instead, the songs are heated moments, internal expressions that stand on their own.”

Those heated moments are spurred by subjects that are as thorny in virtual reality as they are in meatspace, as themes of addiction, gender fluidity, living ethically in a capitalist society, physical autonomy, avarice, grief, and consent bubble beneath the promised happiness of Avalonia.

This is evident in songs like “Different Than,” where Ellis sings, “My body can’t explain the things my mind don’t comprehend,” as if societal gender pressure is squeezing its protagonist out of their skin. Its chorus of “That’s what makes me different than him,” is half-anthem, half-elegy, defiance in the face of oppression.

That elegy/anthem energy is prevalent throughout Bite, as sentiment like “I believe in gravity, and drugs, and outer space, I believe that misery is meant to be escaped,” crashes into “Technology, eventually, will have us all replaced,” in “I Believe.” Later, in “Watch It Burn,” Ellis echoes that chorus in exploring their obsession with “acne-scarred and shiner-marked” humans: “I believe in gravity, and sex, and rock and roll. Humanity is like a law that’s written on your soul.”

The songs on Bite are full of bombast, at turns calling to mind the spacefaring operatic rock of Electric Light Orchestra and the high drama of an Ennio Morricone film score. The album’s narrative sweep is epic in scope, its characters facing impossible odds and certain doom, existing as comfortably with the sci-fi grandiosity of Thin Lizzy’s Jailbreak as it does with the high fantasy of Dio and Iron Maiden.

Appropriately, A Giant Dog came to this narrative armed to the teeth with new ideas, unleashing synthesizers and string sections to create what Ellis describes as orchestral, symphonic, futuristic punk. To achieve this, they left their home turf of Austin, Texas, for La Cuve Studio, just outside of Angers, France. Living in the French countryside, A Giant Dog laid down their vision of the future against a decidedly pastoral backdrop. On walks from Angers to La Cuve, Ellis says that they “would see many things, and also nothing at all. Swans on the river. Romani people living in little trailers, with a side hut built for their dog. A juggler on a unicycle—not fing with you.”

“We thought we wouldn’t be allowed back in France after this trip, to be honest,” they continued. “Five loud, stomping, clapping, rowdy Americans who ran through the streets of Angers for three weeks in November 2022 asking the wrong questions and looking for trouble.”

The experience capped two years of planning and writing, fleshing out the universe of Avalonia beyond the bounds of most concept albums. The resulting nine songs do not merely occupy this space: They’ve lived in it, and they want out.

A GIANT DOG WORLD TOUR 2023

August

18 - Parish (Album Release Show) - Austin, TX

19 - Parish - Austin, TX

24 - Woodstockeboda - Alvesta, SE

25 - Get Lost Fest - Hamburg, DE

26 - Gutter City Fest - Copenhagen, DK

29 - Siate Reis Pub - Halden, NO

30 - Kafe Hærverk - Oslo, NO

31 - Hus 7 - Stockholm, SE

September

1 - Hush Hush Club - Jonkoping, SE

2 - NGBG Fest - Malmö, SE

3 - An der Autobahn - Berlin, DE

5 - Reifenlager West - Essen, DE

6 - Merlevn - Nijmegen, NL

7 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

8 - Mysty Fields - Asten-Heusden, NL

9 - Rock in the Barn - Vexin-sur-Epte, FR

10 - Frisson Acidulé - Vitry-sur-Sein, FR

13 - Le Trokson - Lyon, FR

14 - Secret Place - Montpellier, FR

15 - Gambeat Festival - Barcelona, ES

16 - El Diablo en el Esablo - Alcalà de Henares, ES

16 - Wurlitzer Ballroom - Madrid, ES

17 - Mojo Club - Tarragona, ES

19 - Il Fantasma dei Briganti - Cuneo, IT

20 - Blah Blah - Turin, IT

22 - Covo Club - Bologna, IT

24 - ISC Club - Bern, CH

25 - Horst - Kreuzlingen, CH

26 - Schokofabrik - Bayreuth, DE

27 - Immerhin - Würzburg, DE

28 - Alte Hackerei - Karlsruhe, DE

29 - Villa Nachttanz - Heidelberg, DE

30 - Spitalkirsche - Pfarrkirchen, DE

October

10 - Siberia - New Orleans, LA

11 - The EARL - Atlanta, GA

12 - Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC

13 - Get Tight Lounge - Richmond, VA

14 - Metro - Baltimore, MD

15 - Johnny Brenda’s - Philadelphia, PA

17 - The Middle East - Boston, MA

18 - The Sultan Room - Brooklyn, NY

19 - The Sultan Room - Brooklyn, NY

21 - 123 Pleasant St. - Morgantown, WV

22 - Spirit - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

24 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

25 - Icehouse - Minneapolis, MN

26 - Record Bar - Kansas City, MO

27 - Smoke and Barrel - Fayetteville, AR

28 - Mercury Lounge - Tulsa, OK

29 - Three Links Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

November

6 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

7 - HQ - Denver, CO

8 - Beehive - Salt Lake City, UT

9 - The Olympic - Boise, ID

10 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

11 - Dante’s Hifi - Portland, OR

13 - Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA

14 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

15 - Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA

16 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ

Photo Credit: Dave Creaney