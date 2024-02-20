A Cappella Group Straight No Chaser Announces 90s Tour This Summer

RIAA-certified Gold a cappella group Straight No Chaser will time travel three decades this summer, bringing their newest tour, “Straight No Chaser Summer: The 90s” across the United States. Tickets for most dates go on-sale this Friday, February 23.

“Straight No Chaser Summer: The 90s” kicks off Saturday, July 13 at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CA and runs through Sunday, August 11th at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA.

Straight No Chaser has recruited 90s idols as special guests on several of the tour dates – Lisa Loeb, whose song “Stay (I Missed You)” from the soundtrack to the iconic 90s film Reality Bites celebrates its 30th anniversary this year will join on six dates, and boy band O-Town who rose to prominence at the conclusion of the millennium, will join on four dates with an additional special appearance by Chris Kirkpatrick (*NSYNC). A full itinerary with all details is listed below.

“Our group initially came together in the 90s while we were in college,” said Straight No Chaser member, Walter Chase. “For that reason and so many others, it's a very special time period for us. We're so excited to breathe new life into these classic songs that will remind our fans where they were 30 years ago, and maybe even introduce a new generation to why the 90s was such a memorable decade.”

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2023, the group performed in more than 50 cities across the US with multiple sold-out shows, including a record-breaking run in Indianapolis.

Straight No Chaser

May: The Yacht Rock Tour 2024

July-August: Straight No Chaser Summer: The 90s (newly announced)

* denotes special guest, Lisa Loeb

# denotes special guests, O-Town and Chris Kirkpatrick

All dates on-sale Friday, February 23rd except +

May

1 – Samia, ON, Canada – Imperial Theatre

2 – Niagara Falls, ON, Canada – Fallsview Casino

3 – Ottawa, ON, Canada – Algonquin Commons Theatre

4 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium

5 – Concord, NH – Capitol Theatre

7 – Montreal, PQ, Canada – MTELUS

9 – Moncton, NB, Canada – Casino New Brunswick

10 – Halifax, NS, Canada – Casino Nova Scotia

11 – Orono, ME – Collins Center

12 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center

July

13 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery*+

14 – Napa, CA – Meritage Resort

16 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center

17 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater

18 – Layton, UT – Davis Arts Council/Kenley Amphitheater+

19 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Center

20 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium

21 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater*

23 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater*

24 – Duluth, MN – Decc Symphony Hall*

25 – Wausau, WI – Grand Theatre

26 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

27 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater*

28 – Decatur, IL – Lakeshore Amphitheater+

30 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center*

31 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

August

2 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre#

3 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater#

4 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound at Coachman Park#

6 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center

7 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center

8 – North Bethesda, MD – Strathmore+

9 – Beverly, MA – Cabot Theatre

10 – Portsmouth, NH – Music Hall

11 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre