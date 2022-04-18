88rising Release Compilation Project 'Head in the Clouds Forever'

Tonight, 88rising - the pioneering and internationally-renowned music and media company amplifying Asian talent and culture - wrapped their historic Head In The Clouds Forever performance on Coachella's main stage. The 80-minute ensemble performance was the first time in Coachella's history that a record label has been given an official performance slot to showcase artists.

88rising assembled some of the most iconic Asian artists from around the world and across generations. Artists included (in order of appearance): Warren Hue (Indonesia), MILLI (Thailand), BIBI (Korea), NIKI (Indonesia), Rich Brian (Indonesia), HIKARU UTADA (Japan), Jackson Wang (China), and CL & 2NE1 (Korea). A full setlist from the show is available below.

The program notably featured the long-awaited return of the "Queens of K-Pop," 2NE1, who reunited for the first time on stage in 7 years to perform their seminal hit "I AM THE BEST." The set also highlighted "J-pop royalty" HIKARU UTADA in their first-ever festival performance. Head In The Clouds Forever was supported by an inspiring cast of dancers, featuring choreography from world-renowned dance crew The Kinjaz and Madison Olandt. Symphonic sounds from a 15-piece orchestra also amplified NIKI's performance, and immersive visuals directed by multi-disciplinary visual artist Curry Tian, and Daniel "Cloud" Campos effortlessly tied the program together.

Head In The Clouds Forever also premiered never-before-heard music live on stage. To commemorate this incredible moment, 88rising has released a companion compilation also titled Head In The Clouds Forever, available now on all streaming services. The project includes "froyo (feat. Warren Hue)" by Rich Brian and BIBI, "T" by Hikaru Utada and Warren Hue, and "Best Lover" by BIBI.

Listen to the new project here:

Head In The Clouds Forever Tracklist

"Best Lover" - 88rising, BIBI

"froyo" (feat. Warren Hue) - 88rising, BIBI, and Rich Brian

"T" - 88rising, Hikaru Utada, Warren Hue

Head In The Clouds Forever Setlist

Intro

Freestyle #4 (Warren Hue)

RUNAWAY W ME (Warren Hue)

HANDSOME (Warren Hue)

Demo Star (Warren Hue)

Lazy Susan Freestyle (MILLI)

Mirror Mirror (MILLI)

Sudpang! (MILLI)

Mango Sticky Rice (MILLI)

Bad Sad Mad (BIBI)

Kazino (BIBI)

The Weekend (BIBI)

Best Lover (BIBI)

Intro (NIKI)

Drive On (NIKI)

Sempurna (NIKI)

Split (NIKI)

Gospel (Rich Brian)

Froyo (Rich Brian)

Glow Like Dat (Rich Brian)

Drive Safe (Rich Brian)

Vivid (Rich Brian)

Simple and Clean (HIKARU UTADA)

First Love (HIKARU UTADA)

Face My Fears (HIKARU UTADA)

Automatic (HIKARU UTADA)

100 Ways (Jackson Wang)

Cruel (Jackson Wang)

Blow (Jackson Wang)

California (Warren Hue, Rich Brian, and Jackson Wang)

T (HIKARU UTADA)

Spicy (CL)

Chuck (CL)

Hello Bitches (CL)

I'm The Best (2NE1)