88Rising's Head in the Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival Returns in May

88rising, the pioneering and internationally-renowned music and media company amplifying Asian talent and culture, and The Bowery Presents, the leading East Coast concert promoter, announce the second-annual Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival.

The festival returns to Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York City – the birthplace of 88rising – on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12. Presale registration kicks off today and will go through Monday, February 12 at 10 am ET HERE. Festival pass presale begins on Friday, February 9 at 10 am ET, and general on-sale starts Monday, February 12 at 10 am ET and passes can be purchased HERE.

Following the success of last year's inaugural Head In The Clouds New York, this year's festival will once again transform Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York City into a beacon of Asian-centric music, art, and cuisine. Head In The Clouds New York is the second North American iteration in a global lineage of 88rising festivals. In addition to its flagship event in Los Angeles in partnership with Goldenvoice, Head In The Clouds has brought its unique programming to Jakarta, Manila and China in recent years.

“We are proud to partner with 88rising's Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival—a wonderful event that celebrates our city's vibrant Asian community through music, art and cuisine at the spectacular Forest Hills stadium,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. “We encourage locals and visitors alike to experience the exciting line-up of music and activity, and for those looking to explore further, we invite you to visit The Asian Experience in New York City for inspiration.”

For a second year, Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival will partner with non-profit organization Heart of Dinner, an organization directly addressing food insecurity, social isolation, and loneliness among Asian American older adults living in under-resourced communities. The festival will be donating a portion of ticket sales to Heart of Dinner. More information below.

Inaugural Head In The Clouds New York festival spirits partner Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky will return to bring attendees 21+ signature festival cocktails.

This year's Head In The Clouds New York lineup includes headliners Joji, (G)I-DLE, ILLENIUM B2B DABIN, BIBI, and more. See below for the full lineup.

2024 Head In The Clouds New York Lineup:

ATARASHII GAKKO!

Awich

Balming Tiger

BIBI

Deb Never

dhruv

eyedress

(G)I-DLE

ILLENIUM B2B DABIN

Joji

Juliet Ivy

Lyn Lapid

SPENCE LEE

thuy

Wang OK

Warren Hue

Wave to Earth

Young Posse

The 2023 inaugural Head in the Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival marked a homecoming of sorts for 88rising, which was founded in New York City back in 2015. Across the festival's two stages on Saturday, DUMBFOUNDEAD, MILLI, and Beabadoobee served up mesmerizing set after set.

With the energy and community spirit amplified, headliners Rich Brian and ITZY closed out the evening in epic fashion. During the second day, P-Lo and Knock2 maintained this momentum while seven-piece K-pop group XG cemented their first-ever festival performance in the US, before NIKI's explosive finale.

The music-filled weekend doubled as the perfect celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and the 100th anniversary of Forest Hills Stadium. Additionally, curated with an emphasis on small and family-owned business, twelve vendors set up shop at Forest Hills to highlight the city's rich food culture and the diverse cuisines of the Asian diaspora.

After the action-packed weekend came to a close Nylon raved “Head In The Clouds Brought Asian Excellence to NYC” while UPROXX proclaimed “88rising continues to make its mark on the pop culture landscape.” Get a behind the scenes look via Rolling Stones' 2023 photo gallery HERE.

About 88rising:

88rising is a pioneering global music and media company representing the best of Asian talent. Since its inception, 88rising has paved the way for many music industry firsts: the Asian artist to top the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop charts, Spotify's Weekly Global Albums chart and enter the top 10 on Mediabase's Top 40 chart, the first to launch an all-Asian radio channel in North America, and the first and only record label to have a main stage slot at Coachella.

88rising is also most notably the first company to present an Asian-centric music festival in the United States, Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival, now in partnership with powerhouse promoter Goldenvoice. The festival has since expanded globally to Jakarta, Indonesia and Manila, Philippines, and in 2023, also expanded domestically from the flagship location in Pasadena, CA to Queens for the inaugural Head In The Clouds New York. In 2021, 88rising executive produced and curated the soundtrack to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Marvel Studios' first Asian-American superhero.

Previously, in 2019, 88rising was awarded Label of the Year by NetEase, one of China's largest music streaming platforms. With over 160 million followers across global social media platforms and over 50 billion total streams and views, 88rising's global influence is undeniable.

About The Bowery Presents:

The Bowery Presents, an AEG Presents company, is the leading East Coast concert promoter, whose mission is to bring the best artists to New York City, Boston, Philadelphia and beyond while providing an excellent concert experience for both fans and artists.

Celebrating its 20th year in 2024, The Bowery Presents is a purveyor of true artist development and consistently strives to work with artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Tyler Childers, Khruangbin, Maggie Rogers, LCD Soundsystem, Leon Bridges, Sam Smith, and Lake Street Dive to grow from performing in intimate clubs to performing in sold-out arenas. As a trusted industry tastemaker, The Bowery Presents produces dynamic entertainment experiences at dozens of venues nationally, presenting thousands of shows annually. For more information, visit www.bowerypresents.com.

About Heart of Dinner:

Founded in NYC at the onset of COVID-19, Heart of Dinner's mission works to directly address food insecurity and isolation experienced by Asian American seniors—two long-standing community issues heightened by the pandemic.

The underserved Asian American Elder population have historically been overlooked across the nation, where oftentimes low-income and homebound seniors live in socioeconomic, cultural, and linguistic isolation. Heart of Dinner curates and sources culturally thoughtful and nutritious food, then assembles the essential ingredients inside uniquely illustrated brown bags with handwritten love notes attached in the Elders' native languages to respect, honor, and dignify the cultural nuances across the Asian diaspora.

The signature Heart of Dinner care packages are all hand-delivered to Elderly recipients in need for the nourishment of their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.