Queen Millz Releases New Single LINK Ahead of OUTSIDE THE BOX Mixtape

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Leicester rapper Queen Millz has announced her forthcoming mixtape OUTSIDE THE BOX, a 12-track project described as a statement from one of the UK's rising rappers. The project sees Millz push her sound further than before, setting the stage for what is being called her biggest chapter yet.

Speaking on the announcement, Millz said - 'I'm so excited to finally drop the new tape! Outside The Box is about showing all the different sides of me and not feeling like I have to fit into one sound, one image or one audience. Growing up between cultures, finding my own way through the UK music scene and always doing things a little differently has shaped so much of this project. I wanted the tape to feel bigger than just the music too, it's a whole world of storytelling, fashion, visuals, humour, nostalgia and community. More than anything, it's about being myself and not letting anyone put me in a box.'

Leading the charge is first single 'LINK'. Grime collides with dance over frenetic drums and heavyweight production, as Millz switches between sharp-fire bars and sultry whispers. Built for the club and loaded with attitude, it's a swaggering opening shot from OUTSIDE THE BOX.

Speaking on 'LINK', Millz said - 'LINK is an anthem for the girlies & the gays, it's a hard hitting, summer, club vibe. One to get them to shake a little hip! For the strong females that are a boss of their own world. He wants to link, but I don't want him, can you let that sink?'

Born and raised in Leicester, Queen Millz has built her career entirely on her own terms. Fiercely independent, she's taken her music from her hometown to stages across the world, supporting Central Cee and Nemzzz and drawing a record crowd at SXSW along the way. With more than 2,000 songs under her belt, Millz refuses to be confined to one lane, moving between rap, grime, R&B and dance while putting Leicester firmly on the map.

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