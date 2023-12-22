70807 Teezy releases her debut mixtape PSA via Priority Records. Teezy's focus track "Belt 2 Ass " amplifies her relentless dedication. Her approach to music is organic, channeled through her emotions. Once she starts writing, she crafts until completion, using her verses to convey unspoken truths and assert her presence.

On the first single from the project also titled “PSA,” Teezy teases her clever rap skills. “Want the smoke? I'm at ya door like Amazon, b****, I deliver.” She goes on to effortlessly flow, “Claim he was a demon, so we sent 'em to the reaper, Left the b**** in Sunday's best, stretched out right in front the preacher (Preacher), Caught his partner at the movies, turned that b**** into a sequel.” In teasing her skills Teezy shows she has the bars to hold her own as a newcomer to the rap scene.

On her debut project, 70807 Teezy leaves it all in her music. The 9-track tape is packed with clever raps and punching beats. Teezy partnered with producers K4 and MarcussMuzik (who also worked with Youngboy Never Broke Again) to create a unique sound only fit for her. When asked the purpose behind this project Teezy said, "This mixtape means everything to me. My purpose behind it is for me to redefine myself literally. I promised my grandfather before he passed that I was going to make him proud, that was 3 years ago. This is my start of making him proud."

PSA – TRACKLIST

Intro Belt 2 Ass Outside Flatline Gangsta B Mob Ties Hard Truth PSA Whatchu Bang

About 70807 Teezy:

70807 Teezy is a rising force in the rap/hip-hop scene, using music as a vehicle to express her deepest emotions when words fell short. Her name is a homage to her roots, deriving from the zip code of her upbringing fused with a nickname given by a close friend.

The journey into music began with a pivotal moment when her mother challenged her to set goals. Teezy's response was a determination to step into the studio. It was there, guided by her mother's ex-husband, that she penned her inaugural eight-minute, sixteen-second track—a raw outpouring of her soul.

Her music is a reflection of her reality—raw, unfiltered, and gripping. Teezy's style embodies an unmatched energy and a distinct narrative flair, setting her apart from contemporaries. Influenced by artists like Lil Poppa, the early Lil Kim, Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, and her close companion Whop Beezy, Teezy's music echoes an unapologetic authenticity.

Photo Credit: Shedrick Wynn