70807 Teezy Releases Her Debut Mixtape PSA

On the first single from the project also titled “PSA,” Teezy teases her clever rap skills.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates Photo 3 Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates
Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me' Photo 4 Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me'

70807 Teezy Releases Her Debut Mixtape PSA

70807 Teezy releases her debut mixtape PSA via Priority Records. Teezy's focus track "Belt 2 Ass " amplifies her relentless dedication. Her approach to music is organic, channeled through her emotions. Once she starts writing, she crafts until completion, using her verses to convey unspoken truths and assert her presence.

On the first single from the project also titled “PSA,” Teezy teases her clever rap skills. “Want the smoke? I'm at ya door like Amazon, b****, I deliver.” She goes on to effortlessly flow, “Claim he was a demon, so we sent 'em to the reaper, Left the b**** in Sunday's best, stretched out right in front the preacher (Preacher), Caught his partner at the movies, turned that b**** into a sequel.” In teasing her skills Teezy shows she has the bars to hold her own as a newcomer to the rap scene.

On her debut project, 70807 Teezy leaves it all in her music. The 9-track tape is packed with clever raps and punching beats. Teezy partnered with producers K4 and MarcussMuzik (who also worked with Youngboy Never Broke Again) to create a unique sound only fit for her. When asked the purpose behind this project Teezy said, "This mixtape means everything to me. My purpose behind it is for me to redefine myself literally. I promised my grandfather before he passed that I was going to make him proud, that was 3 years ago. This is my start of making him proud."

PSA – TRACKLIST

  1. Intro
  2. Belt 2 Ass
  3. Outside
  4. Flatline
  5. Gangsta B
  6. Mob Ties
  7. Hard Truth
  8. PSA
  9. Whatchu Bang

About 70807 Teezy:

70807 Teezy is a rising force in the rap/hip-hop scene, using music as a vehicle to express her deepest emotions when words fell short. Her name is a homage to her roots, deriving from the zip code of her upbringing fused with a nickname given by a close friend.

The journey into music began with a pivotal moment when her mother challenged her to set goals. Teezy's response was a determination to step into the studio. It was there, guided by her mother's ex-husband, that she penned her inaugural eight-minute, sixteen-second track—a raw outpouring of her soul.

Her music is a reflection of her reality—raw, unfiltered, and gripping. Teezy's style embodies an unmatched energy and a distinct narrative flair, setting her apart from contemporaries. Influenced by artists like Lil Poppa, the early Lil Kim, Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, and her close companion Whop Beezy, Teezy's music echoes an unapologetic authenticity.

Photo Credit: Shedrick Wynn



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
T-Pain Releases On Top Of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose) Photo
T-Pain Releases 'On Top Of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose)'

The band included Rodney ‘Lil Rod' Jones Jr. (Music Director/Bass/Keys), Curt Chambers (Guitar), Clemons Poindexter (Drums), Joe Flip Wilson (Keys), Porcha Clay (Background Vocals/Vocal Director), Chelsea “Peaches” West (Background Vocals), Kirsten Dawkins (Background Vocals) and Jasmine Patton (Background Vocals).

2
Video: Louis Cato Performs Winter Wonderland On COLBERT Photo
Video: Louis Cato Performs 'Winter Wonderland' On COLBERT

Louis Cato performed “Winter Wonderland” on a special holiday edition of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Watch the video of the performance now! Louis Cato is a Grammy-nominated musician whose collaborators have included John Legend, Talib Kweli, A Tribe Called Quest, Jack White, Bobby McFerrin, Snarky Puppy and, of course, Jon Batiste.

3
DOBé Drops Rounds Off 2023 With New EP Photo
DOBé Drops Rounds Off 2023 With New EP

DOBé rounds off 2023 with a new EP titled 'Mascon' on 7Rituals. Check out this release from DOBé, available now! With his first releases he immediately got the support of established names like Richie Hawtin, Joseph Capriati and Ilario Alicante and entered the Top 20 Beatport Techno Charts after just one week.

4
Kelly Clarkson Honors JAZZ HOUSE KiDS; Melissa Walker & Christian McBride Appear Photo
Kelly Clarkson Honors JAZZ HOUSE KiDS; Melissa Walker & Christian McBride Appear

Yesterday, JAZZ HOUSE KiDS Founder + President, Melissa Walker and her husband, 8-time GRAMMY-Award winning Artistic Director Christian McBride appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to showcase the nonprofit and its initiatives as part of the show's Holiday Giving Week that shines a light on organizations giving back to the community. 

More Hot Stories For You

T-Pain Releases 'On Top Of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose)'T-Pain Releases 'On Top Of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose)'
Video: Louis Cato Performs 'Winter Wonderland' On THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERTVideo: Louis Cato Performs 'Winter Wonderland' On THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
DOBé Drops Rounds Off 2023 With New EPDOBé Drops Rounds Off 2023 With New EP
Kelly Clarkson Honors JAZZ HOUSE KiDS; Melissa Walker & Christian McBride Appear On ShowKelly Clarkson Honors JAZZ HOUSE KiDS; Melissa Walker & Christian McBride Appear On Show

Videos

Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central WONKA
HARMONY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO