Beenie Man Releases New Album EMINENCE With Snoop Dogg, T.I., Ashanti

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Grammy Award-winning global superstar Beenie Man has released Eminence, a 16-track album that bridges dancehall, reggae, hip-hop and R&B while remaining grounded in the Jamaican sound and culture that have defined his career. The album was released August 20, 2026 via Billboard King Records.

Produced by Kemar McGregor, the cross-genre project features global stars such as Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, T.I., Ashanti, Mýa, Rotimi, Lola Brooke and Stefflon Don, alongside Jamaican icons Vanessa Bling, Shaneil Muir, Kraff, Elephant Man, and more.

What began as a few tracks evolved into an entire album as Beenie Man and producer Kemar McGregor, aka The Billboard King, continued recording and developing the material. 'As we continued recording and developing the songs, what started as a few tracks grew into something much bigger,' Beenie Man says. 'That creative chemistry ultimately led me to trust him with producing the entire album, making 'Eminence' one of the most distinctive projects I've created in my career this far.' Crafted over a year and a half, the album was recorded across Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York and Kingston, reflecting the expansive creative journey behind the project.

The collaborative force in Eminence comes into full force on '876/305,' an infectious, head-turning opener driven by a classic sample flip. Beenie Man and Rick Ross trade cross-continental bars, drawing a direct line from Jamaica to Miami, while Rènata Crista Hunt rounds out the track with captivating vocals. That energy flows into the hypnotic, slow-wine rhythm of 'Don't Rush,' pairing Mýa's silky R&B melodies with Beenie Man's relaxed flow over a heavy, rolling bassline. Powered by a fast-paced rhythm, 'Do It' sees Brooklyn's own Lola Brooke bring mainstage grit and a ferocious cadence alongside Beenie Man, seamlessly bridging Brooklyn hip-hop and Kingston dancehall. 'For You' fuses West Coast G-Funk with authentic dancehall as Beenie Man and Snoop Dogg trade their signature cadences over a sub-heavy, syncopated riddim. The posse cut brings together Stefflon Don, Elephant Man, D'Yani, Shaneil Muir, Tifa, Vanessa Bling, Kraff and Pamputtae, delivering a dynamic mix of rapid-fire toasts and smooth melodies centered on fierce devotion. 'Make Out' offers a sleek, sun-soaked meeting of R&B and dancehall, bringing R&B royalty Ashanti together with Atlanta icon T.I. Anchored by Ashanti's timeless, velvet-toned hook, T.I. slides through with effortless Southern swagger, bridging 2000s hip-hop nostalgia with Beenie Man's dancehall authority over buoyant, island-infused production. On 'Hat Tip,' Rotimi delivers a soaring, soulful hook alongside Beenie Man's reflective dancehall toasts and Rick Ross's commanding, introspective verses, turning the track into a powerful statement of faith, resilience and perseverance. The album also draws on Jamaica's rich vocal tradition, with acclaimed reggae singer Etana and veteran vocalist Stevie Face adding soulful dimension to the project.

The arrival of Eminence comes at a defining moment for Beenie Man, whose influence continues to resonate across Jamaica and the global music landscape. In 2024, the undisputed 'King of Dancehall' was conferred with the prestigious Order of Distinction (Officer Class) by the Jamaican government during the National Honours and Awards ceremony, recognizing his foundational, decades-long contributions to global music. His recent live return has been equally significant, highlighted by a historic sold-out headlining performance at New York's UBS Arena in 2025, his first major New York arena show in more than a decade, followed by a landmark appearance at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in 2026. He has also headlined Florida's Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, Reggae in the Park Delaware, his own Summa Sizzle Fest, and the 64th Jamaican Independence Celebration.

Beenie Man reflects: ''Eminence' represents my longevity, experience, and influence within dancehall and reggae over the past three decades. Throughout my career, I've been able to take Jamaican music around the world, and this album represents another stage in that journey. 'Eminence' reflects the legacy I've built while showing that I'm continuing to grow, experiment, and push my music into new spaces.'

Eminence is available on all major digital streaming platforms worldwide via Billboard King Records.

Tracklist

1. 305/876 (FEAT. RICK ROSS & RÈNATA)

2. DON'T RUSH (FEAT. MÝA)

3. DO IT (FEAT. LOLA BROOKE)

4. GUIDE OVER US (FEAT. ETANA)

5. IMMORTAL

6. BANDS

7. SHE'S A GOOD GIRL

8. DOLL

9. FOR YOU (FEAT. Snoop Dogg, ELEPHANT MAN, D'YANI, SHANEIL MUIR, TIFA, VANESSA BLING, STEFFLON DON, KRAFF & PAMPUTTAE)

10. IF I FOLLOW MY HEART (FEAT. STEVIE FACE)

11. MARIJUANA IN THE KOUCHIE

12. FRIENDS FOR LIFE

13. KINGSTEPPA

14. MAKE OUT (FEAT. ASHANTI & T.I.)

15. HAT TIP (FEAT. RICK ROSS & ROTIMI)

16. HEAVENLY FATHER

About Beenie Man

Born Anthony Moses Davis in the Waterhouse section of Kingston, Jamaica, Grammy Award-winning global superstar Beenie Man is recognized worldwide as the undisputed 'King of the Dancehall'. A child prodigy who began toasting at age eight under the guidance of his uncle Sydney Wolf (percussionist for Jimmy Cliff), he rose to early fame before dominating Jamaican sound-system culture with hit singles throughout the 1990s. His 1997 breakthrough hit 'Who Am I?' topped the Billboard Reggae chart, cracked the U.S. Rap Top 10, and earned British pop chart acclaim, cementing his role as a premier ambassador for Caribbean music.

Over a four-decade career defined by sonic evolution, Beenie Man has seamlessly fused dancehall with hip-hop, R&B, techno, and Latin rhythms. His extensive catalog includes classic albums Many Moods of Moses, Doctor, and his critically acclaimed Virgin Records release Art & Life, which won the 2000 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. Honored with a record-setting seven International Reggae and World Music Awards, ASCAP Songwriter Awards, and MOBO Awards, Beenie Man's enduring legacy was formally recognized by the Jamaican government in 2024 with the prestigious Order of Distinction (Officer Class). Today, he continues to sell out arenas globally and push the boundaries of Jamaican music into new creative spaces.

About Kemar McGregor

Kemar McGregor 'The Billboard King' is an acclaimed Jamaican-American music producer, songwriter, and CEO of FM Records. Renowned as a pioneer of the modern pop-reggae movement, McGregor has spent over two decades producing hit records and multi-platinum tracks that seamlessly blend traditional roots reggae and dancehall with mainstream pop, R&B, and hip-hop. His extensive production portfolio features collaborations with some of the industry's biggest global icons, including Snoop Dogg, Sinéad O'Connor, Musiq Soulchild, Rick Ross, and Gyptian. Boasting multiple number-one albums on the Billboard Reggae charts, consecutive JUNO Award nominations, and millions of records sold worldwide, McGregor remains one of the most influential and chart-dominant forces in contemporary reggae music.

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