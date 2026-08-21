Ørjan Nilsen and MEETCH Release New Single BODY ON ME

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Rising US producer MEETCH kicks off the first in a run of major new music releases with new single 'Body On Me,' a collaboration with Norwegian dance artist Ørjan Nilsen, released August 21st on Robotic Rumbling Records.

The track, which sees the pair unite in the studio for the very first time, is a high octane slice of bouncing electro peppered with vocal stabs and swaggering, jacking synth lines that gradually build up to a rushing, euphoria-tinged drop. MEETCH explained the inspiration behind the track:

'I have always had a vision of what I want my music to sound like and what my brand would be about. 'Body On Me' is the perfect reflection of that - it's energetic, yet emotional, it allows for people to see the dancefloor as their safe haven, it's groovy, it's fun, it's just a song for the people. I am everyone's favourite robot, I am a man of the people and I want to bring groove, joy and happiness on the dancefloor.'

Speaking about the experience of working with Nilsen, whose 20 year career has established him as one of the biggest influences from the North European electronic circuit, MEETCH said: 'Working with Ørjan was such an amazing experience - he brings so much legacy and knowledge, and I think together we managed to bring a perfect balance between melodic house and peak groove energy. I can't wait to see how people connect with it!'

With the opportunity to work with pretty much anyone in the industry, Nilsen said it was his manager's relentless enthusiasm for the young artist that convinced him to meet. 'I first heard about MEETCH through my manager, who kept telling me about this new artist she'd signed and how much energy, drive and passion he brought to the table. Then I met him in person and it completely validated everything she'd been saying!

'I've been doing this for over 20 years,' he continued, 'and like everything, this industry has its highs and lows. But every now and then you meet someone who reminds you why you fell in love with music in the first place and that's the kind of stuff that keeps me going. I love the groove MEETCH brings in his records, and when you pair that with his take on life and music, it was just inevitable that we'd end up making some music together sooner or later. So here we are… and this is only the beginning!'

Ørjan Nilsen & MEETCH's 'Body On Me' was released August 21st on Robotic Rumbling Records.

About MEETCH

A rising star in electronic music, MEETCH is known for electrifying crowds at top venues like Pacha, Webster Hall, Stage 48, Catch One and Avalon Hollywood. His unique blend of Bass House and Tech House, combined with his playful, robot-themed branding, has quickly made him a standout in the scene. Now with a major run of new music and high-end collaborations coming on his Robotic Rumble Recordings imprint, and tour dates stacking up across the second half of 2026 and beyond, MEETCH is turning the dial thoroughly up to 11.

Like many others before him, MEETCH's journey started on SoundCloud. After overcoming a life-changing accident in 2010, MEETCH found his calling in dance music. Channeling his passion into dynamic DJ sets that seamlessly mixed genres, he showcased a natural ability to connect with audiences, with his infectious onstage energy and showmanship. His sets and productions quickly gained attention, most notably his 2024 production 'Upside Down' which caught the ears of duo Showtek. Rinsing the single in almost every set, the Dutch brothers soon invited MEETCH to meet them backstage at Beyond Wonderland. An instant creative connection led to MEETCH signing multiple releases to Showtek's imprints - 'Will F*ck You Up' and 'Steppin' In' on their Skink label and the Barmuda collab 'Night Light' on 2Dutch - and supporting them on tour dates in San Francisco and LA. Showtek were soon joined by other names, as MEETCH appeared onstage alongside the likes of Skrillex, Deorro, 12th Planet and more.

Now based in Los Angeles, MEETCH continues to captivate fans with high-energy performances and a relentless drive to push himself and the boundaries of electronic music. October 2025 saw him launch his Robotic Rumbling Recordings label with the MEETCH & WolfCaveland single 'The Reason,' celebrating with a sold-out pop-up in the middle of Amsterdam Dance Event. As his fan base grows in size and spreads worldwide, Summer '26 collaborations with Ørjan Nilsen and Netherlands' duo Hel:sløwed, plus a new solo single, are expected to keep the young artist in demand.

About Ørjan Nilsen

Ørjan Nilsen is one of Norway's most influential electronic artists, known for his high-energy performances and ability to evolve across genres while staying true to his melodic roots. Ranked as the 7th most played artist in the history of A State of Trance, Ørjan has amassed over 280 million streams and produced classics such as La Guitarra, Between The Rays, Violetta, and Amsterdam. His sound continues to evolve, blending trance, progressive, tech house and beyond. In 2025, Ørjan celebrated 20 years in music with special '20 Years of Ørjan' sets worldwide, alongside modern reworks of his most iconic records - Go Fast!, Viking, Red Woods, and a forthcoming Afro House interpretation of La Guitarra.

7th most played artist of all time on A State of Trance.

Collaborations with Armin van Buuren, Cosmic Gate, Ferry Corsten, Nifra, Mike Push.

Official remixes for Gryffin, Armin van Buuren, Loud Luxury, Morgan Page, BLR.

Releases on Armada Music, Armind, Dream State, Blackhole, Revealed Recordings.

Performed at Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, A State of Trance, EDC Las Vegas, Creamfields.

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