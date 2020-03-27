5 Seconds Of Summer Release New Album C A L M

5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) release their fourth studio album C A L M today via Interscope Records. Available on all digital platforms from today, their new full-length features new single, Wildflower along with the previously released singles "Easier," "Teeth," "No Shame," and "Old Me."

5SOS's debut album for Interscope Records, C A L M vividly captures what Hemmings calls "a journey through a young man's life, for better or for worse." In creating the album's 12 kinetic tracks, the band reached a whole new level of honesty and emotional depth, ultimately lending a remarkable durability to their music. "These new songs feel like something we could keep playing for the next 10 years, or even beyond that," says Hood. "It feels like our first album-like we finally found what we'd been trying to achieve since the beginning of this band."

In the making of C A L M, 5SOS worked closely with producer Andrew Watt (Post Malone, Camila Cabello). "He loves rock & roll to the core, and he's a great innovator in terms of bringing that into pop," notes Hemmings. Much of the album stemmed from 5SOS's spending hours holed up in Watt's studio (a former home of Charlie Chaplin's), working songs out live in a windowless space Clifford describes as "really dark and extremely sweaty." As a result, C A L M bears a gritty vitality, even as it shines with 5SOS's immaculate melodies and crystal-clear harmonizing.





