Sarah Vanderzon Releases OH MY CHILD Single Ahead of Canada Tour

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Folk/Americana singer-songwriter Sarah Vanderzon has released her new single, 'Oh My Child,' out now via Universal Music Canada. Recorded at Bear Creek Studio in Seattle in collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer Ryan Hadlock (Brandi Carlile, Zach Bryan, The Lumineers), the track explores the bittersweet reality of growing up as Vanderzon reflects on the anxiety and uncertainty of stepping into adulthood. The song comes alongside a music video filmed by Dustin Haney (Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum), set in a remote rural background with just Vanderzon and her guitar.

'Initially, I was focused on writing a happy song about family,' explains Vanderzon. 'I had just come back from a cottage weekend with my brothers, our partners and our cousins, who I consider my extended siblings. I was thinking back to when we were younger and that's where the song took a turn.' She continues, 'I remembered specific moments of when I started to second guess myself and let anxiety take up space in my mind. Playing this song live feels like I'm letting my inner child take over and rock out. I want it to serve as an anthem for the kid you used to be, and the kid you still are at heart.'

'Oh My Child' follows the nostalgic single released last month, 'Being Free,' which balances soulful drums with a variety of strings, intertwined with bluesy vocals. In contrast to previous releases, 'Oh My Child' and 'Being Free' mark a new chapter for Vanderzon as she expands her storytelling into more complex narratives and diverse subject matter.

Vanderzon will hit the road this fall supporting John Muirhead with dates across Canada. More information is available at sarahvanderzon.ca/#tour.

About Sarah Vanderzon

Sarah Vanderzon writes music the way some people tell the truth - carefully, and with an incontestable conviction that compels you to lean in. Rooted in a reflective strain of Americana, the Quebec-born singer-songwriter turns life's in-between moments - uncertainty, devotion, the push and pull of love - into something intimate and immediate. Her sound is shaped as much by intuition as experience, grounded in a creative life that began on the outskirts of Montreal, where music was less a career path than a steady, private companion.

Raised on a quiet stretch of road, Vanderzon gravitated early toward songs as stories, developing a songwriting approach built on emotional clarity and narrative detail. After winning the Boots & Hearts Emerging Artist Showcase in 2024, it marked a turning point for Sarah. Soon after, an offer from Universal Music Canada accelerated a long-building trajectory. She released her major label debut EP Fortune Teller in 2025.

For Vanderzon, Americana is a feeling of proximity - music built on restraint, intention, and emotional truth. Increasingly, her focus has turned toward music built for performance and connection. What comes next for her is more open in sound, unguarded in its storytelling, and more closely aligned with who she's becoming as an artist.

Sarah Vanderzon 2026 Tour Dates

Aug 28 - Boots & Hearts West in Edmonton @ Fan Park Ice District

Sep 13 - Supercrawl - Hamilton, ON

Oct 21 - Heartwood Hall - Owen Sound, ON*

Oct 23 - Harmony Hall - Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON*

Oct 24 - Jimmy Joys Music Room - Huntsville, ON*

Oct 25 - Stockey Centre - Parry Sound, ON*

Oct 29 - The Broom Factory - Kingston, ON*

Oct 30 - Club SAW - Ottawa, ON*

Nov 3 - Knox Hall - Greater Sudbury, ON*

Nov 4 - The Loft - Sault Ste. Marie, ON*

Nov 5 - Imperial Hall - Thunder Bay, ON*

Nov 6 - Sidestage - Winnipeg, MB*

Nov 7 - Capitol Music Club - Saskatoon, SK*

Nov 8 - The Exchange - Regina, SK*

Nov 10 - De Winton United Church - De Winton, AB*

Nov 13 - Festival Hall - Calgary, AB*

Nov 15 - Varscona Theatre - Edmonton, AB*

Nov 18 - The Hub On Martin - Penticton, BC*

Nov 19 - Creekside Theatre - Lake Country, BC*

Nov 21 - Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, BC*

Nov 22 - Lucky Bar - Victoria, BC*

Dec 5 - Sanctuary Centre for the Arts - Fort Erie, ON*

Dec 12 - The Mod Club (Formerly Known as The Axis Club) - Toronto, ON*

Mar 12 2027 - W.H. Collins Centre - Elliott Lake, ON

Mar 13 2027 - Classic Theatre - Cobalt, ON

*Support for John Muirhead

Photo Credit: Dustin Haney



Photo Credit: Dustin Haney

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