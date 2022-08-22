Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
44phantom Teams up With Machine Gun Kelly for New Single 'don't sleep, repeat'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Fresh off his opening slot at multi-platinum rock sensation Machine Gun Kelly's sold-out MAINSTREAM SELLOUT TOUR stop at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium, grunge-pop artist 44phantom has released his brand-new single "don't sleep, repeat" featuring Machine Gun Kelly via RECORDS/Columbia Records.

"don't sleep, repeat," the first of many tracks from 44phantom executive produced by Machine Gun Kelly, leans into the rising star's signature style and finds MGK bringing his infectious flow to the track. Accompanying the song is the official music video directed by Andrew Sandler (blink-182, Tyga, Yungblud, 24kGoldn) starring both artists and filmed in 44's hometown of Seattle, WA.

In speaking about the collaboration with MGK, 44phantom says: ""I just think it's crazy that a couple of DMs from last year got us here. We finally got in the studio together and started talking about how we came from different but similar places and realized something we both struggled with were vices. So we decided to write a love song about it. It's really just a love song to our vices."

"don't sleep, repeat" is 44phantom's first offering since "I WON'T COMPLAIN" released last fall and his critically acclaimed EP die sometime, it's good for you, which he dropped last summer. The 8-track project features fan-favorites "freak," "gray!" and "sound off." 44phantom continues to resonate with listeners since his 2019 breakout hit "break your heart" with moody tracks such as "poison" and "don't fall," establishing himself as one to watch.

44phantom will continue his run on Machine Gun Kelly's MAINSTREAM SELLOUT TOUR in Europe, please find dates below.

Watch the new music video here:

44PHANTOM EUROPEAN TOUR (w/ MGK & Iann Dior)

9/17 - Cologne, DE - - Lanxess Arena
9/19 - Prague, CZ - - Tipsport Arena
9/21 - Brussels, BE - - Palais 12
9/23 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
9/24 - Berlin, DE - - Lollapalooza Berlin
9/25 - Munich, DE - - Olympiahalle
9/27 - Milan, IT - - Mediolanum Forum
9/28 - Zurich, CH - - Hallenstadion
9/29 - Paris, FR - - Zenith
10/1 - London, UK - - Wembley Arena
10/2 - London, UK - - Wembley Arena
10/4 - Birmingham, UK - Arena
10/6 - Leeds, UK - - Leeds Arena
10/7 - Glasgow, UK - - Ovo Hydro
10/9 - Dublin, IR - - 3Arena
10/12 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

Oklahoma-born and now L.A.-based by way of Seattle, 44phantom quietly generated over 2 million total streams independently and sparked buzz among a growing fanbase before signing with Records / Columbia Records earlier this year. Developing a passion for music at a young age, 44phantom watched his cousins perform in a popular local band, which lead him to pen his first song at eight-years-old.

Inspired by everyone from Kurt Cobain, Carrie Underwood, and Bob Dylan to Lil Wayne and Drake, 44phantom embraces rock influences and deep storytelling while detailing his journey from a small town to the doorstep of stardom. Adopting his name to honor his late second cousin and carry on his family's serendipitous connection to the number 44, Brayton Mathews is 44phantom.

