LONG BEACH FILM FESTIVAL to Offer Students 50% Off Tickets and Passes

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The Long Beach Film Festival is offering students a 50% discount on all single-film tickets and All-Festival Passes for its inaugural year. The Festival kicks off Friday, August 28 with an Opening Night celebration aboard the Queen Mary, followed by two days of screenings and programming, August 29–30, at the historic Art Theatre of Long Beach. Students can use promo code 50FILMLB at checkout to receive 50% off eligible single tickets and All-Festival Passes. Valid student identification or proof of current student status is required when picking up passes or checking in at the Festival.

The Festival lineup spans four feature films: UGLY CRY, AGAIN AGAIN, RESCUED and DOWNBEAT, alongside four curated short-film programs. These include stories ranging from dark comedy and horror to science fiction, drama and deeply human stories of second chances. Beyond the screenings, filmmaker Q&A's and panel conversations will give audiences the opportunity to hear directly from the people behind the films, while the LBFF FilmLounge will serve as a gathering place for filmmakers, industry professionals and festivalgoers to connect and continue the conversation beyond the screen. For those attending DOWNBEAT, audiences should stick around after the credits for a special surprise performance.

The Festival kicks off Friday, August 28, with an Opening Night celebration aboard the Queen Mary, followed by two full days of screenings and programming at the Art Theatre through Sunday, August 30. The weekend is designed to bring filmmakers and film lovers together while establishing a new annual celebration of independent film in Long Beach.

Student Discount Details

Student Discount: 50% off single tickets and All-Festival Passes

Promo Code: 50FILMLB

Festival Dates: August 28–30, 2026

Student ID: Valid student identification or proof of current student status required at check-in/pass pickup.

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