3 Doors Down Added to Greeley Stampede 2020 Lineup

With the announcement of 3 Doors Down on Tuesday, the Greeley Stampede lineup is now set for 2020. The chart topping powerhouse rock band will headline the SuperStars Concert Series at the Greeley Independence Stadium in Greeley, Colorado Saturday, June 27th.



Kicking off this legendary summer event are world renowned country favorites Chris Young (June 26), Brett Young (July 2), and LOCASH with Phil Vassar (July 3). Lighting it up on Independence Day will be ACM/CMA winner Jon Pardi!



On June 28th, the Greeley Stampede hosts a Faith and Family night. Grammy and Dove Award nominee and popular Christian hip-hop recording artist Lecrae will perform.



Greeley Stampede's 2020 entertainment lineup is booked and produced by Romeo Entertainment Group, enjoying their 32nd year producing and procuring award-winning talent for the long-running, legendary event.



Complete 2020 Greeley Stampede SuperStars Concert Series

Friday, June 26 Chris Young

Saturday, June 27 3 Doors Down

Thursday, July 2 Brett Young

Friday, July 3 LOCASH & Phil Vassar

Saturday, July 4 Jon Pardi



2020 Greeley Stampede Faith and Family Night Concert

Sunday, June 28 Lecrae



The Greeley Stampede is a nonprofit venue that holds premiere western celebrations including live concerts and rodeo entertainment to hundreds of thousands of people each summer. Come join us for a good atmosphere and an even better lineup! Opening acts for the arena concerts and headliners for the park stage will be announced at a later date. Tickets are also available for the PRCA Pro Rodeo Series, Demolition Derby, PRCA Xtreme Bulls, and American Bull Fighting. Tickets can be purchased at 970-356-7787, greeleystampede.org or from TicketsWest at 866-464-2626 or ticketswest.com. Tickets purchased through third parties or ticket brokers may not be valid.





