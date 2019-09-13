2019 KAABOO Del Mar Sells Out In It's Fifth Year

KAABOO Del Mar is pleased to announce that its fifth annual event taking place this weekend, September 13-15, 2019, is now sold out of all passes. The highly amenitized music and art event will be celebrating this milestone with three days of live entertainment, gourmet culinary offerings, contemporary art, and personal indulgences at its flagship location at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds just outside of San Diego, CA.



"Reaching our anticipated full sell out two years in a row is a major milestone for our 5th year of KAABOO," says Jason Felts, Partner and Chief Brand + Marketing Officer. "We are so grateful to our loyal fans for making KAABOO part of their end-of-summer plans, and for many, selecting KAABOO over other great festivals in the country and across the world. We look forward to also sharing the experience across the globe through the Stingray Qello livestream."



For those who missed out on purchasing passes, they still have the opportunity to catch the action from this weekend's event from the comfort of their own homes courtesy of Stingray Qello, KAABOO's exclusive live streaming partner.



The multi-platform service will ensure that music lovers around the globe will be able to catch live sets from more than 20 artists plus exclusive interviews. With a packed lineup featuring the likes of Mumford & Sons, Sheryl Crow, OneRepublic, Boys II Men, REO Speedwagon, Plain White T's and more, the magic of KAABOO will live strong, whether experienced online or live and in person.



To access the Qello live stream, visit www.qello.com/kaaboo, and be sure to RSVP to be notified when sets go live. For the complete KAABOO Del Mar day-by-day schedule, visit www.kaaboodelmar.com/lineups/daily-schedule.





Related Articles View More Music Stories