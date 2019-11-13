2 Chainz and T.R.U. Artists to Perform at Atlanta Hawks' First Peachtree Night on Nov. 20

Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum rapper 2 Chainz will headline the Atlanta Hawksfirst Peachtree Night when he performs halftime and postgame during the contest vs. Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 20. A multi-faceted entrepreneur, Chainz, will also debut a new single and video titled Georgia by Sleepy Rose, an artist on his new T.R.U. (The Real University) record label. Fans can also expect three new Hawks and T.R.U. co-branded retail pieces for sale that night.

Along with performing some of his best-known hits, like Rule the World and I'm Different, the Atlanta superstar will spotlight new artists from his recently launched T.R.U. label partnership with Atlantic Records. During halftime, Chainz will be joined by Sleepy Rose for the first ever live performance debut of their single Georgia. Like the Hawks Peachtree uniforms, the soon-to-be anthem pays tribute to the unique flavor of the cities and neighborhoods of their home state. The full Georgia video will play just before the other T.R.U. artists - Skooly, Worl and Hott LockedN - hit the hardwood as part of the postgame concert.

"I'm excited to help the Hawks unveil the Peachtree uniforms. The look is fire and shows love for our home, just like the new Sleepy Rose single Georgia that I'm featured on," said 2 Chainz, also known as the Drench God for his enviable fashion sensibility. "This performance is even more special because I'm coming back to center court as both a label owner with my artists and as a team owner of the College Park Skyhawks. That's an amazing feeling."

With his third Atlanta Hawks in-game appearance, 2 Chainz continues the tradition of collaborating with the team on a limited-edition retail offering. The TRU Foundation, started by 2 Chainz, will be the beneficiary of partial proceeds from the sale of the peach and black themed hoodies and beanie available exclusively at the in-arena Hawks Shop. See below for a first look at the exclusive merchandise. The foundation's mission is "...dedicated to promoting balanced, respectful and enriched relationships and aim to create life changing moments and help build a positive outcome for our young generation."

A formidable MC who translates his struggles into stories, Sleepy Rose emerged from ATL's Godby Road-Old National College Park neighborhood with his first YouTube upload, "Gangsta," and then sharpened a signature sound punctuated by local lingo on hit tracks like "Where You From," "Striking," and "Mhmm." "Shoot It Out" (Feat. 2 Chainz, WORL, & Hott LockedN)" marks the MC's first official release.

"Our A&R showed me Sleepy Rose," says 2 Chainz. "I was seeing the visuals and hearing the music. I noticed he had the look, but he really had the music. He came from nothing, and I knew he could make an impact."





Related Articles View More Music Stories