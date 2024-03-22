1NONLY Drops Shadowy New Single 'Falling'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising Las Vegas rapper-producer 1nonly releases "Falling," a new single that's as sleek as it is immersive. Coated in moody production and 1nonly's ghostly, gravel-toned vocals, the track emanates the mystique and pulsing energy of an emerging star.

Coasting over haunting strings, muffled percussion, and fused with a brooding bassline, it's equal parts sinister and engrossing. About the single 1nonly shares, "During a particularly low point in my life, I found solace in the song "Falling." I was feeling utterly lost. While the lyrics may not explicitly address struggle, they convey a broader message: that one can overcome any adversity. I want to show that anyone can get through that point of time, where you feel like nothing will get better."

“Falling” is everything its title suggests. It's also just the latest example of 1nonly's surrealistic brand of reality raps — songs that fuse ominous sounds with themes of grandeur, and transformation. The track was preceded by “Scars,” an atmospheric track that dropped back in January. Laced with apocalyptic production and 1nonly's monotone ruminations, the track is simultaneously stylish and chilling. Those releases followed “Split” and "GHOSTKILLA" [with Jasiah].

Before that, he dropped the Homesick EP highlighted by “Mine” and “Step Back!” alongside New Zealand rapper-producer SXMPRA. 1nonly built on that momentum by unleashing "Leave." With each new release, the momentum behind 1nonly grows. To date, he has over 712M total global streams.

ABOUT 1NONLY:

1nonly's gothic raps are dark, yet glamorous. Every song is a blur of euphoria and violence, a mosh pit of TikTok generation rap tropes, while he sits at the center, dropping flexes in a deceptively casual cadence. He's at peace in the chaos. Born Nathan Fuller in 2004 in Las Vegas, NV, 1nonly first dove into alt-metal bands like Linkin Park and Breaking Benjamin, later finding hop-hop as a high schooler through skate culture and the internet.

He put out his first music in 2019, recorded on a gaming headset, and immediately found an audience for his hooky, tongue-in-cheek style. As he immersed himself in recording more, he shifted from bedroom pop to rap and began honing his sample-heavy sound.

Now signed to Warner Records and represented by Wax Management, 1nonly wants to take his songwriting to the next level, tapping even further into the romantic darkness he's cultivated in his music. He's one of rap's true punks, making uniquely gloomy, angsty, and otherworldly songs that just might push the whole genre—multiple genres, even—forward.

Photo ﻿Credit: Jonathan Weiner