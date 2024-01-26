1999 Write the Future Release New Single 'Silence Stares Me Down' Ft. Rich Brian & Cuco

Co-produced by Rich Brian himself, the song provides another chapter in 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE's anachronistic lore.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, the new music collective from 88rising, unveil their latest single, “silence STArEs me down,” featuring Rich Brian and Cuco. Co-produced by Rich Brian himself, the song provides another chapter in 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE's anachronistic lore, capturing 90's era SoCal culture through the lens of childhood nostalgia and wonder.

Out now via 88rising and RCA Records, “silence STArEs me down” sees Indonesian powerhouse Rich Brian team up with Latin indie pop multi-instrumentalist & producer Cuco, an unexpected but brilliant pairing. The result is a uniquely mesmerizing track, with its airy rhythm and mellow instrumental seamlessly complementing both Cuco's laid-back vocals and Brian's heavy-hitting bars.

The 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE project kicked off last month with MiNt cHoCoLaTe,” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine, melding the Toronto jazz outfit with the acclaimed Buffalo MCs' signature styles.

Alt singer-songwriter Eyedress was tapped for the second single, rUN tHE FaDE,” earlier this month, a shoegaze-influenced record accompanied by a trippy music video with a guest cameo from Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson). For their third single, the collective unleashed LiGhT rAiLs,” featuring Rich Brian and Rick Ross, an infectious record produced by redveil with razor-sharp verses and a bouncing beat.

Last week, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE unveiled their latest single “SLOPES” featuring Warren Hue and Offset, a confident and braggadocious track that saw the duo passing triplet flows and boastful lyrics back and forth.

A new expansive experience featuring music, content, and more, stay tuned for more information on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE.



1
Glaive Unveils New Song huh Photo
Glaive Unveils New Song 'huh'

Breakout star glaive shares his first new music of 2024, “huh,” out now. The track, recorded in Alaska with longtime producer Jeff Hazin (aldn, renforshort), Ralph Castelli (Dora Jar, Jesse) and new collaborator John Cunningham (XXXTENTACION, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X), debuts alongside a video directed and shot by Ash Gutierrez.

2
House & Home And Suntitle Release Split Photo
House & Home And Suntitle Release 'Split'

House & Home and Suntitle have released their four-song split album, available now. Split features two tracks from House & Home, produced at The Bakery Recording Studios by Will Beasley (The Dangerous Summer, Handguns, Turnstile), and two from Suntitle, produced at Creep Recording Studio by Jake Clarke and mastered by Will Beasley.

3
Benjamin Ingrosso Shares New Single Kite Photo
Benjamin Ingrosso Shares New Single 'Kite'

The latest single, “Kite,” from Swedish pop sensation Benjamin Ingrosso is out now. The song was co-written by Benjamin himself, along with Anya (Kylie Minogue), Jon Shave (Britney Spears, Zayn), Salem Al-Fakir, and Vincent Pontare, and produced by Jon Shave and Vargas & Lagola (Avicii, Madonna, Sia, A$AP Rocky, Lady Gaga).

4
Teejay Drops New Single Dip Ft. Tommy Lee Sparta Photo
Teejay Drops New Single 'Dip' Ft. Tommy Lee Sparta

Jamaican dancehall artist Teejay releases new single 'Dip' featuring Tommy Lee Sparta. The 9-track EP, co-executive produced by diamond-selling musical legend Shaggy along with Sharon Burke and Steve Carless, is available now for pre-order. Teejay's redefining what dancehall music looks like in mainstream spaces.

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
