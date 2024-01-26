1999 Write the Future Release New Single 'Silence Stares Me Down' Ft. Rich Brian & Cuco

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, the new music collective from 88rising, unveil their latest single, “silence STArEs me down,” featuring Rich Brian and Cuco. Co-produced by Rich Brian himself, the song provides another chapter in 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE's anachronistic lore, capturing 90's era SoCal culture through the lens of childhood nostalgia and wonder.

Out now via 88rising and RCA Records, “silence STArEs me down” sees Indonesian powerhouse Rich Brian team up with Latin indie pop multi-instrumentalist & producer Cuco, an unexpected but brilliant pairing. The result is a uniquely mesmerizing track, with its airy rhythm and mellow instrumental seamlessly complementing both Cuco's laid-back vocals and Brian's heavy-hitting bars.

The 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE project kicked off last month with “MiNt cHoCoLaTe,” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine, melding the Toronto jazz outfit with the acclaimed Buffalo MCs' signature styles.

Alt singer-songwriter Eyedress was tapped for the second single, “rUN tHE FaDE,” earlier this month, a shoegaze-influenced record accompanied by a trippy music video with a guest cameo from Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson). For their third single, the collective unleashed “LiGhT rAiLs,” featuring Rich Brian and Rick Ross, an infectious record produced by redveil with razor-sharp verses and a bouncing beat.

Last week, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE unveiled their latest single “SLOPES” featuring Warren Hue and Offset, a confident and braggadocious track that saw the duo passing triplet flows and boastful lyrics back and forth.

A new expansive experience featuring music, content, and more, stay tuned for more information on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE.