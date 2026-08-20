YOASOBI to Make GRAMMY Museum Debut With Rooftop Performance

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J-pop duo YOASOBI are set for a special rooftop performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on September 14. Tickets can be purchased here.

The evening will open with a moderated interview, giving fans an inside look at YOASOBI's creative process and journey to global recognition, before shifting into an audience Q&A session. The night will culminate in a live performance, a rare chance to experience the duo's genre-defying sound in an intimate setting on the Museum's iconic Ray Charles Rooftop Terrace.

The rooftop event follows the conclusion of YOASOBI's Never Ending Stories tour, which took the duo across North America to venues including TD Garden, Climate Pledge Arena, and Barclays Center, alongside festival stops at the Main Stage of Lollapalooza and their Canadian debut at OSHEAGA, before wrapping at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The tour across six shows drew more than 70,000 fans.

The performance also arrives on the heels of THE BOOK for,, the final installment in YOASOBI's acclaimed THE BOOK album series, which is out now; stream/purchase the record here.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI are record-breaking international superstars in the making. Their first song, 'Into The Night (Yoru ni Kakeru),' was released in November 2019, immediately attracting attention by reaching #1 on numerous streaming charts in Japan and appearing on viral charts in several countries. It was #1 on the 2020 Billboard JAPAN Combined Song Chart and Streaming Song Chart, and in January 2023 the total plays surpassed 900 million streams, marking a first in Japan. YOASOBI gained international attention and reached #1 on the Spotify charts for the Japanese Artist Most Played Internationally in 2021. Their song 'Monster (Kaibutsu)' was named one of the 10 Best Songs of 2021 by TIME.

YOASOBI's TikTok LIVE performance achieved the highest ever viewership for a Japanese artist on the platform when it was streamed by more than 630k fans with simultaneous viewers surpassing 120k. Their first arena tour 'YOASOBI ARENA TOUR 2023 'Denkosekka'' consisted of fourteen shows in seven cities with a total of 130k attendees as the duo continues to attract attention in all aspects of their career.

Their global smash hit song 'Idol' was named the #1 Song of the Year in 2023 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart. It smashed a multitude of records, amassing 22 consecutive weeks in the #1 spot. The song also broke the record for the fastest single to reach 100 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and surged to #1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Most recently, the duo released THE BOOK for,, the final installment of their beloved THE BOOK series. A special Overwatch Edition vinyl was also released in conjunction with the popular game. Their North American 'Never Ending Stories' summer 2026 tour included massive venues such as Hollywood Bowl, Barclays Center and more. Following a landmark second appearance at Lollapalooza 2026, where they performed on the Main Stage, YOASOBI continues to expand their global footprint. Their dynamic live career includes major festival sets at Coachella and Primavera Sound in Barcelona, alongside milestone headline shows at New York City's Radio City Music Hall and London's OVO Arena Wembley.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of YOASOBI



Photo Credit: Courtesy of YOASOBI

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