The Buttertones Share 'Jazzhound' Video

The Buttertones have shared the video for "Jazzhound" the first track and title track of the band's upcoming LP. The video was directed by Laura-Lynn Petrick whose work for Weyes Blood, Tops, and Allah Las speaks for itself. "Jazzhound is a corrupt dream of all things showbiz. On the video Petricks describes, "It's busy, automotive and bizarre. Like a lazy Lynchian-esq nightmare... it puts you in a transe."



The video premiered exclusively with Flaunt. With the release of the video The Buttertones shared an exclusive Q&A with MAGNET Magazine. The interview discusses the band's style, the themes behind the video and what to look for in the upcoming album.



Jazzhound comes seven years after the release of the band's self-titled debut. With the album release the band will begin their upcoming headlining North American spring tour. The tour kicks off April 11th in Burlington, Vermont at the Higher Ground and concludes May 30th in Long Beach, California at Alex's Bar. The band will travel coast to coast including Canada and will feature special guests Iguana Death Cult and Tracy Bryant. More information is below.

Tour Dates:



04/11 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

04/12 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA

04/13 - Sonia - Boston, MA

04/16 - Vinyl Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

04/17 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN

04/19 - Grog Shop - Cleveland

04/20 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

04/22 - Velvet Underground - Toronto

04/23 - Pike Room - Pontiac, MI

04/24 - X-Ray Arcade - Milwaukee, WI

04/25 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL

04/26 - The Whiskey Junction - Minneapolis, MI

04/27 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

04/29 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

05/02 - Columbia City Theatre - Seattle, WA

05/03 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

05/05 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

05/06 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

05/08 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

05/09 - Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

05/10 - Bunkhouse - Las Vegas, NV

05/12 - Longbrow Palace - El Paso, TX

05/13 - Meow Wolf - Sante Fe, NM

05/15 - Stubb's - Austin, TX

05/17 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

05/18 - Dada - Dallas, TX

05/21 - Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO

05/27 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

05/28 - The Fonda - Los Angeles, CA

05/29 - Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

05/30 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

Photo Credit: Arthur Hitchcok





