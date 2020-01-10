S-X Unveils New Single 'neither would i'

Midlands singer, songwriter and producer S-X has dropped his new single 'neither would i', out today.

Listen below!

With S-X lending his soaring vocals, 'neither would i' is a heartfelt track that skilfully pairs electronic elements with organic instrumentation. Filmed in the historic medina area of Marrakech, the contemplative official video sees S-X address the camera as he pours over a failed relationship.

Speaking about his idea behind the video, S-X explains: "I wanted to shoot the video in Morocco, Marrakech to be precise, because I feel that the city visually and energetically captures the meaning of the song perfectly. It's a place full of love & nice people, yet it has many broken and run down parts. Underneath it all, there is always a sense of unity."

After making a return last summer with his single 'Always Wrong', a high-octane track underpinned by a domineering trap beat, S-X went on to release his second single 'Too Soon'. He marked the end of the year with a collaborative release with KSi called 'Down Like That', which featured Rick Ross and Lil Baby. Clocking up over 29 million Spotify Streams to date, 'Down Like That' was performed by S-X as the opening music for KSi during his viral match against Logan Paul.

'neither would i' comes as S-X is poised to embark on a sold-out, four-date UK tour, taking in dates in Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham and London. He also recently featured on cult football show Soccer AM, where he spoke candidly about mental health amongst other things.

Responsible for one of the biggest grime tracks of all time with 2011's 'Woooo Riddim', S-X has since produced for the likes of Childish Gambino, J. Cole, Lil Wayne and Skepta, quickly gaining momentum with an extremely loyal and engaged fanbase supporting him every step of the way.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

'neither would i' sees S-X making an exciting start to the new decade.