Kansas Smitty's Shares New Single, 'Judgement'

Judgement is the third single from Kansas Smitty's much anticipated and rescheduled album, Things Happened Here, to be released on newly resurfaced label Ever in conjunction with !K7 on June 26th.

Listen to the new song below!



Led by American-Italian alto-saxophonist/clarinettist Giacomo Smith, and featuring a wide array of young and exciting British jazz talent, Kansas Smitty's astutely bridge traditional and modern jazz forms in seamless and sublime fashion. Having sold out shows at Ronnie Scott's and The Jazz Café, a headline show at Omeara in London in May was on the cards before you know what happened, and the album release was postponed to early July.



Drawing influence from over one hundred years of jazz history, from Django Reinhardt to Ahmad Jamal, and the vivid musical landscapes of Debussy and even Brian Eno, the group have been racking up supporters from across the jazz divide from BBC Radio 2's Jamie Cullum and Claire Teal to Gilles Peterson's online selectors at Worldwide FM.



Reflective, like a concluding moment after a long journey, physical or spiritual, Judgement is a song that can make you nostalgic for not only the places you've experienced, but those you've dreamed of. It has a cathartic and cleansing feel that both concludes and reignites our desire for fulfilled experience.





