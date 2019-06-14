Gerry Beckley to Release Solo Album

Gerry Beckley, the gifted singer, songwriter, performer and co-founder of legendary band, America, is set to release a new solo album, Five Mile Road, on September 20, 2019 via Blue 'lan Records. First single, "Life Lessons" debuts today.



"I knew that this batch of songs, even the choice of the album's title, was going to be about my journey," says Gerry Beckley, who finds himself embracing his past - personally, professionally and creatively - nearly as much as he looks to the future. But for the artist best known for his 49-year career with America - and whose acclaimed collaborations have also ranged from Carl Wilson and Dan Fogelberg to David Cassidy and John Waters - the journey still shimmers with a melodic melancholy that makes his music as familiar as it is iconic. Beckley brings his own journey home on his new Blue 'lan Records release, Five Mile Road.



In his first offering since his Blue 'lan debut, Carousel, Five Mile Road is produced byBeckley and Jeff Larson, with all songs written by Beckley except "Life Lessons," which was written by Gerry and actor/musician Bill Mumy. And while the album also features instrumental assistance from longtime friends that include Mumy, Jason Scheff of Chicago and Rusty Young of Poco, the majority of the backing vocals, acoustic and electric guitars, bass, piano and additional keyboards are all Beckley. As he explains with a laugh, "When I make a solo album, there's a whole lot of 'solo' in there!"



As Beckley continues to tour in celebration of America's 50-year anniversary, he is still in awe of their longevity. "We never flamed out, broke up or hit bottom. Our songs marked a time and place in many people's DNA, and we still work hard to put on a great show. It's mind-blowing, really."



Beckley and America continue their U.S. tour dates through the summer and into the fall.



Track Listing - Five Mile Road

Life Lessons Something to Remember Home Again Five Mile Road Hang Your Head High So Long Marni Vagabond Heart of the Valley Stop Feeling Sorry Calling Sudden Soldier Two People at Once





