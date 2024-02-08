††† (Crosses) Announce Summer European Headlining Festival Performances

††† (Crosses) — Deftones' Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez — present the energetic and entrancing music video for “Big Youth” featuring El-P. It stands out as the latest single from the duo's acclaimed 2023 album, Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., out now. Listen HERE via Warner Records.

The clip captures the explosive chemistry at the heart of ††† performing in a black-and-white silhouette against flashes of flames and other provocative imagery. Shaun Lopez pilots an old-school MPC, while Chino's palpable energy never ceases. El-P pulls up to body the production as the visual mirrors the track's alchemy of cinematic beat-craft, evocative melodies, and airtight lyricism.

††† embark on their anxiously awaited North American headline run, Familiar World Tour. The tour kicked off with a sold-out show in Salt Lake City last night (2/7) and resumes with another sellout in Denver on 2/9. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below, including dates at The Palladium in Los Angeles and Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. Tickets are on sale now. Head to CrossesMusic.com for more info.

The group just announced the continuation of the Familiar World Tour with headlining and festival dates this Summer. They will perform shows across the continent in between a handful of gigs with Avenged Sevenfold and much-anticipated appearances at Germany's Rock am Ring on June 7 and Rock im Park on June 9, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting on June 20, and France's Hellfest on June 30.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

In 2023, Goodnight, God Bless, I Love You, Delete. arrived to widespread praise, including coverage from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The FADER, PASTE, Brooklyn Vegan, and many more. Moreno and Lopez also graced the cover of Revolver in a joint feature with 100 Gecs.

FAMILIAR WORLD TOUR

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

2/7/2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot - SOLD OUT

2/9/2024 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre - SOLD OUT

2/10/2024 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

2/12/2024 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

2/13/2024 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall - SOLD OUT

2/14/2024 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

2/16/2024 - Toronto, ON - History

2/17/2024 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield - SOLD OUT

2/19/2024 - Boston, MA - House of Blues - Boston

2/20/2024 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

2/21/2024 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore - Silver Spring

2/23/2024 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

2/24/2024 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

2/25/2024 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

2/27/2024 - Houston, TX - House of Blues - Houston

2/28/2024 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues - Dallas - SOLD OUT

3/1/2024 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater - SOLD OUT

3/2/2024 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

3/5/2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren - SOLD OUT

3/6/2024 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium

3/7/2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

3/9/2024 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades - SOLD OUT

3/10/2024 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

3/11/2024 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

6/5/2024 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena*

6/6/2024 - Prague, CZ - Roxy+

6/7/2024 - Nurburg, DE - Rock am Ring ^

6/9/2024 - Nuremberg, DE - Rock im Park ^

6/10/2024 - Linz, AT - Posthof+

6/11/2024 - Zagreb, HR - Tvornica Kulture+

6/13/2024 - Foligno, IT - Auditorium San Domenico+

6/14/2024 - Milan, IT – Alcatraz+

6/15/2024 - Interlaken, CH - Greenfield Festival ^

6/17/2024 - Luxembourg, LU - Den Atelier+

6/18/2024 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg+

6/20/2024 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting ^

6/21/2024 - Dortmund, DE - Westfalenhalle*

6/23/2024 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Marble Factory+

6/24/2024 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town+

6/26/2024 - Manchester, UK - Manchester New Century Hall+

6/28/2024 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon+

6/30/2024 - Clisson, FR - Hellfest^

+Headline

*w/ Avenged Sevenfold

^Festival

ABOUT ††† (CROSSES):

††† immersive, cinematic soundscapes are rich with emotion, empathy, and depth that can only be the result of a truly intimate collaboration. Credit for this intensity goes to the decades-long friendship between principal members Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez, childhood friends who formed the band in 2011.

Over the years, ††† have evolved into a vibrant collision of sounds, styles, and eras, while foregrounding their own sense of drama, strength, and severity. The upcoming second ††† full-length, Goodnight, God Bless, I Love You, Delete., is full of these personal touchstones and diverse interests. Goodnight, God Bless, I Love You., Delete. is the first ††† album since the band unexpectedly re-emerged at the end of 2020 with a cover of Cause and Effect's “The Beginning of the End.”

That was followed exactly a year later by another surprise song, an electro-pop take on Q Lazzarus' “Goodbye Horses.” Sufficiently back in a groove, ††† released a series of singles that culminated in 2022's PERMANENT.RADIANT EP and a remixed version of that EP titled PERMANENT.RADIANT.REMIXED. The band also discovered new approaches to production and lyrics on the forthcoming album that resist any temptation to let the past dictate their future—musically, lyrically, and personally.

Photo ﻿Credit - Brian Ziff