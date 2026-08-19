YALL MOTEK Will Debut Fall 2026 in NoMad

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The Happy Corner Hospitality team will be opening the first Yall Motek in NoMad, an offshoot of the popular Motek restaurant. Yalla Motek is a Mediterranean street-food style with quicker service yet elevated. It will debut in the fall of 2026 at 1147 Broadway.

Charlie Levy , Founder of Happy Corner Hospitality stated, "Yalla Motek was born from the love people have for Motek. We wanted to create a place where everyone could enjoy fresh Mediterranean street food every day served fast, made with real ingredients, authentic flavors, and completely seed-oil free. After the success of our first Yalla Motek in Aventura, FL, we always knew New York was the right city to truly introduce the brand. Its energy, diversity, and fast pace make it the perfect fit."

Levy further commented, " Our menu is simple and authentic, built around favorites like our lamb shawarma, chicken schnitzel sandwich, fresh bowls, and falafel all made with the same quality, care, and hospitality that define Motek. We're excited to open our first New York location in NoMad this winter. This is just the beginning, we're planning five locations in New York with a vision of growing to 20 locations over the next three years and sharing our passion for Mediterranean street food with even more communities."

For more information on Motek, their locations, menus and hours of operation please visit Motek

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Happy Corner Hospitality.

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