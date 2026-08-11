Olio e Più Bryant Park for Your Next Picnic

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For those looking for a fun summer date night idea or the perfect friends outing, Olio e Più Bryant Park has the ideal pairing for Bryant Park's iconic outdoor movie nights.

This summer, Olio e Più Bryant Park is making it easy to skip the standard picnic spread and upgrade movie night with Italian takeaway. Just steps from the lawn, guests can grab their favorite dishes to-go before settling in on their blanket for an outdoor film, creating an effortless evening of great food and one of New York City's favorite summer traditions.

Whether you're planning a romantic date or catching up with a friend, standout takeaway favorites include the Pizza Caprese, Ricotta & Pomodoro Ravioli, Olio Club Sandwich, and the Olio Burger - perfect for sharing.

While these are some of our favorite grab-and-go picks, nearly the entire Olio e Più menu is available for takeaway, making it easy to curate the perfect movie-night meal without sacrificing quality or flavor.

Olio e Più Bryant Park is located at 1065 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit bryantpark@olioepiu.nyc and call 212.675.8400. Follow them on social media @olioepiu.

Photo Credit: The Group Hospitality

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