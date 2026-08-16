PERCY ALL DAY at Row NYC-Destination for Libations and Conversations

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With Broadway season in full swing and summer outings, theatergoers are searching for the perfect place to grab a drink before curtain or continue the conversation after the final bow. Just steps from dozens of Broadway theaters, Percy All Day at ROW NYC is conveniently located at 700 8th Avenue between 44th and 45th Street. The venue is quickly becoming one of the Theater District's newest go-to destinations, offering a fresh alternative to the neighborhood's longtime standby bars.

The all-day café and stylish cocktail bar pairs a lively atmosphere with a menu of theater-inspired cocktails, such as the Broadway & Bourbon with 1792 small batch bourbon, maplejack, demerara and, citrus bitters. The All Night Negronif features Fords gin, 9diDante inferno rosso, campari, italian café, and black walnut. And the 8th Avenue Spritz is a refreshing blend of Aperol, mionetto avantgarde prosecco, sparkling pink grapefruit. Classic cocktails, beer, wine and spirits are also served.

Shareable bites and comfort food from the dinner menu include their Wild Mushroom Crostini, Deviled Eggs, and Seasoned or Smothered Chips. These plates and others pair wonderfully with your drinks so that you can sit back, indulge, relax, and refresh!

Percy All Day is the ideal cocktail spot whenever you are in the Times Square before or after the show! It is located at 700 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10036. For more information, menus and hours of operation, please visit Restaurants in Times Square | Percy All Day at ROW NYC Hotel and call 212.869.3600.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Percy All Day

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