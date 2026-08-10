Chef Spotlight: Michael Lomonaco of BRASSIERE COGNAC AMERICAIN in Midtown

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Chef Michael Lomonaco is a celebrated New York restaurateur, culinary director, and television personality known for shaping modern American cuisine. After honing his craft under legends like Alain Sailhac and Daniel Boulud at Le Cirque, he revitalized the iconic “21” Club and later led Windows on the World to national acclaim as Executive Chef and Director. In 2006, he founded Porter House Bar and Grill, followed by Center Bar and Hudson Yards Grill—each earning critical praise for their bold, ingredient-driven menus. A cookbook author and former Food Network host, Lomonaco continues to champion American regional cooking, philanthropy through initiatives like the Windows of Hope Family Relief Fund, and the enduring belief that every great dish tells a story.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Michael Lomonaco about his background and culinary career.

What first sparked your interest in cooking?

In my Italian-American family, the kitchen table was the heart of the home. I grew up surrounded by classic Italian dishes and traditional Sicilian specialties, with my grandmother and mother preparing daily meals as well as dishes for special guests, holidays, and celebrations. My mother taught me about food and ingredients by showing me what she was preparing, cooking, baking, and roasting. From then on, I wanted to understand how great dishes were made, where ingredients came from, and how chefs created memorable meals. I also credit much of my early interest to Julia Child, whom I began watching on PBS when I was just 10 years old. She inspired me to become a Francophile, to study French beginning at age 11, and to develop a lifelong love of all things French.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My mother heavily influenced my love of cooking for others. Her love for giving and hospitality nurtured me and the joy of caring for others. As I pursued a love for the arts in music and theatre, my young life led to many years in the performing arts. Though, my true passion for cooking and food always called to me. I turned to cooking in my 20’s and my energetic enthusiasm took me to culinary school. My apprenticeship in NY’s French culinary world connected me with the great chefs Andre Soltner, Alain Sailhac and Daniel Boulud who took me into their kitchens and taught me to understand great French cuisine. These three chefs had the most influence on my career, mentoring me, and befriending me for life.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Raised in the world of Italian American cooking, I was also fascinated by the old school Chinese restaurants of Mott Street. I spent years privately mastering Chinese dishes that I saw Joyce Chen and Martino Yan preparing on PBS. It was culinary school that gave me a strong foundation in classic French technique, teaching me Jacques Pépin's early masterful recipes, ultimately igniting my career.

What do you consider to be the defining characteristics of your work as a chef?

The 1976 bicentennial put the spotlight on great regional American cooking in books, magazines, and on TV. My exploration and search for the great cooks and traditions of the Northeast, New Orleans, Southwest, Northwest, and South, brought me to my calling as a chef of modern American cooking. With French, Italian, and Asian techniques I have tried to reinterpret and understand American ingredients. My approach to every dish is through this lens, cooking each dish with love and passion, focusing on the pleasure of the guest at my tables.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite meals are ones I’ve cooked with care and love for my family and the people in my life who matter the most.

Tell our readers a little about your restaurant.

Brassiere Cognac Américain is my opportunity to cook French-American food that is delicious and simple. Prepared with quality ingredients and cooked with joy, this satisfying restaurant is relaxed, casual, and an unpretentious interpretation of all my culinary inspirations.

Brassiere Cognac Américain is located at 461 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10017. For information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit Brasserie Cognac Américain | French Brasserie on Fifth Avenue, NYC.

Photo Credit: Eric Vitale Photography

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