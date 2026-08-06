LIBA Opens at The William Vale in Brooklyn

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LIBA, a restaurant that feels genuinely new for New York's dining scene is now open at The William Vale from the team behind 12 Chairs Café. LIBA is centered around an open kitchen that invites guests into the action, with an 800-degree brick oven, an in-house dry-aging program and an ingredient-driven menu rooted in contemporary Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine. Introducing the group's vision of 'New Kosher,' the restaurant pairs exceptional sourcing with refined execution, allowing the ingredients to take center stage.

For more than two decades, 12 Chairs Café has been one of New York and Brooklyn's beloved neighborhood restaurants. At LIBA, Culinary Director Chef Maayan Glass - who has spent more than a decade shaping the culinary direction of 12 Chairs Group - steps into his most ambitious chapter yet. Named after the Hebrew word for "core," LIBA is rooted in the belief that every memorable meal begins around the table, drawing inspiration from the family recipes, traditions and shared moments that become our core memories. Reflecting Glass' Mediterranean and Middle Eastern roots, the menu is executed through the precision of classical French technique while remaining deeply focused on exceptional ingredients.

Highlights from the menu include:

Brick Oven Bread - baked in the restaurant's signature 800-degree brick oven and served with LIBA's olive oil "butter," Egyptian dukkah and grilled peppers, introducing guests to the ingredient-first philosophy that defines the restaurant.

Tartlet de Tunis - a single-bite layering bluefin tuna tartare with house-made harissa, preserved lemon and dehydrated Tassos olives inside crisp phyllo.

Steak Tartare Sando - Chef Glass' Mediterranean take on the Japanese wagyu sando, pairing hand-cut beef tartare with toasted challah, mustard aioli, capers, horseradish and sweet pickled mustard seeds.

Steak Frites - showcasing the restaurant's in-house dry-aging program with a center-cut ribeye, tempura onion rings, Persian lemon and a peppercorn wine sauce.

Kebab Napoleon - the restaurant's signature dish, layering traditional kebab with lamb fat and beef chuck before grilling it on a hot steel skewer, de-skewered tableside and served over tahini with lemony bitter greens.

The beverage program follows the same philosophy, with cocktails like the Green Tomato Martini, finished with green tomato brine and za'atar olive oil, and the Carrot Sour, blending rye whiskey, fresh carrot and smoked paprika.

LIBA is located at 107 North 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, follow them on Instagram @libanyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LIBA

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