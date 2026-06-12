Pride Brunch at BLACKBARN RESTAURANT in NoMad on 6/28

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On June 28th, BLACKBARN Restaurant , the farm-to-table American restaurant from Award-Winning Chef John Doherty , hosts its first ever Pride Drag Brunch hosted by star of Emmy Award Winning RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 and All stars 3 contestant Thorgy Thor . The glitter-drenched celebration, just a half block from the start of the parade route, will feature two seatings at 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM or 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM for a spectacular show led by Thorgy Thor with support from Phaedra Phaded and Miz Jade.

For each show, BLACKBARN will offer guests a special three-course meal, included in the price of the ticket for the show. To start, guests can choose from Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Gem Lettuce Caesar Salad with garlic breadcrumb and lemon, or Avocado Toast with heirloom tomatoes and baked ricotta. For their entrée, options include Eggs Benedict with house cured ham or smoked salmon, Chicken Milanese Sandwich on house made cheese brioche, Cornflake Crusted French Toast with vanilla-bourbon crème anglaise and caramelized apples, or an Egg White Frittata with romesco, goat cheese, and home-style potatoes. To finish, guests choose from Chocolate Caramel Tarte with whipped cream and salted caramel, made-to-order Apple Cider Doughnuts with cinnamon sugar and caramel sauce, or Seasonal Sorbet in their choice of raspberry, coconut, blackberry, mango, or passionfruit. Each reservation includes complimentary fruit and a selection of house-made pastries as well.

Reservations start at $95/pp, which is inclusive of both the three course menu and tickets to the show, with the option to upgrade to bottomless for $120/pp total.