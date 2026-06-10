PALERMO ARGENTINIAN BISTRO Opens in SoHo

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Palermo Argentinian Bistro, the growing NYC restaurant group from founder Orhan Cakir, Executive Chef Carlos Barroz, and Wine Director Jorge Albarracin, will open its third Manhattan location on June 11th at 55 Grand Street in SoHo.

Inspired by Buenos Aires' Palermo neighborhood, the restaurant brings its signature Argentine steakhouse experience downtown, centered around a wood-fired grill, imported meats, fresh seafood, house-made breads and sauces, and a wine program featuring a strong focus on Argentine producers.

Chef Barroz, a Córdoba native, leads the kitchen with a menu built around traditional parrilladas, including skirt steak, picanha, sweetbreads, chorizo, morcilla, and a signature Parrillada for Two, alongside dishes such as beef empanadas, tuna tartare with crispy quinoa, whole branzino, humita, and house-made desserts finished with dulce de leche. The SoHo location will also introduce several new pasta and salad offerings exclusive to the downtown restaurant.

Opening just as the FIFA World Cup gets underway, Palermo SoHo is designed to be a gathering place for both soccer fans and neighborhood diners, with a large bar TV and a large-format projector in the dining room screening matches throughout the tournament (and will open early for all of Argentina’s matches).

The restaurant will be open seven days a week with reservations available via Resy: 3 pm to 10 pm Monday through Thursday, 3 pm to 12 am on Friday, and 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday for brunch and dinner.

For more information on Palermo Argentinian Bistro, please visit HOME | Palermo Hell's Kitchen.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Palermo Argentinian Bistro