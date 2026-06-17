Honor Black Culinary Talent on Juneteenth-6/19

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Both of the restaurants we are highlighting offer an opportunity to support Black culinary talent while exploring the rich cultural traditions that Juneteenth honors.

Melba’s (In Harlem-300 W 114th Street and at the Grand Central Terminal-89 E 42nd Street in the Dining Concourse) Founded by Harlem native and acclaimed restaurateur Melba Wilson, Melba's has been a cornerstone of New York's dining scene since 2005. This Juneteenth, guests can celebrate Black culinary heritage with signature dishes including Chicken & Eggnog Waffles, A$AP Yams, Low Country Collard Greens, Sweet Potato Pie, and other Southern-inspired comfort food favorites. In addition to the flagship Harlem location, Melba's recently expanded to Grand Central Terminal, bringing a taste of Harlem to one of the city's most iconic destinations. Visit HERE.

Bar Manje (Upper West Side at 520 Columbus Ave, New York, NY) Led by Chef Kingsley John, whose career includes time working alongside Marcus Samuelsson, Daniel Boulud, and Charlie Trotter, Bar Manje showcases Caribbean flavors through dishes such as Trinidadian Doubles, Trini Bake & Shark, Jerk Chicken, Oxtail Lasagna, and Ital Stew. The dinner concept transforms the longtime Good Enough to Eat space each evening into a vibrant celebration of Caribbean food, culture, and hospitality. Visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Melba's