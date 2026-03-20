LUNA PARK IN CONEY ISLAND Set to Celebrate Opening Weekend 3/28-3/29

New York City’s most iconic seaside playground, Luna Park in Coney Island, will welcome guests back for the 2026 season on Saturday, March 28 at 11:00 AM EST. Opening Weekend will be marked with a vibrant two-day celebration packed with classic charm and high-flying excitement. Festivities begin with the park's opening on Saturday and culminate in the traditional egg cream christening of the Coney Island Cyclone on Sunday, March 29 at 11:00 AM EST, alongside a full lineup of rides, treats and seaside fun.

This year’s season is especially exciting as the legendary Coney Island Cyclone prepares to celebrate its 99th birthday this June, launching the countdown to its monumental 100th anniversary in 2027. In honor of the milestone, the first 99 guests to ride the Cyclone on Sunday, March 29, will enjoy a free ride and a classic egg cream treat, courtesy of Luna Park (while supplies last). It’s a once-a-year chance to ride a legend and toast to nearly a century of thrills.

“Our entire team is filled with gratitude and enthusiasm as we open our doors for the 2026 season,” said Alessandro Zamperla, President and CEO of Central Amusement International. “It is an honor to continue the incomparable Amusement legacy in Coney Island as we preserve, revitalize, and provide an incredible family-oriented experience in NYC. We are thankful for our partnerships with children and youth charities, as we support them with Luna Park’s annual charitable tradition and look forward to continuing to work together to benefit our community.”

To celebrate the start of the season, Luna Park is proud to continue its annual charitable initiative. During Opening Weekend, guests will be able to purchase Luna Boardwalk Passes at a special discounted price exclusively on-site, with a portion of proceeds supporting local community organizations, including the Coney Island Sharks, Children of Promise and the Coney Island Public Library.

“We are grateful for Luna Park’s continued generosity and support of the Coney Island community,” said Boris Ioselev, Branch Manager of the Coney Island Library. “This donation will help expand public programming and strengthen the resources our librarians and staff provide every day. Support like this ensures the library remains a welcoming space for learning, connection, and opportunity for residents of all ages.”

“We are deeply thankful to Luna Park for their continued generosity and commitment to supporting local organizations,” says Sharon Content, Founder of Children of Promise NYC. “By dedicating a portion of Opening Weekend proceeds to Children of Promise, NYC and other community partners, Luna Park demonstrates the powerful impact of community partnership and compassion. Their support helps us continue creating opportunities and brighter futures for the children and families we serve.”

With a rich heritage spanning over a century, Luna Park remains a cultural institution rooted in the history and spirit of Coney Island. This season, Luna Park is continuing its investment in park upgrades, including new midway and arcade games, renovated retail outlets, and new food offerings.

Luna Park in Coney Island will be open daily during Spring Break (April 2-12) and every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Memorial Day. Following Memorial Day weekend, visitors can experience the thrills of Luna Park daily.

Admission to Luna Park is free, with ride prices starting at just $4.00. For more information on Luna Park’s offerings, tickets, hours and more, please visit www.LunaParkNYC.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Luna Park