Review: Peak with Priceless Restaurant & Bar Offers Posh American Cuisine with City Views

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Perched on the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards, where the city’s popular attraction, Edge, lives, you’ll find the swanky Peak with Priceless Restaurant & Bar, newly revamped by Tao Group Hospitality. It’s the perfect spot for dinner before a show in Times Square or at The Shed nearby.

While it can be tricky to get to, with the building being so spread out and two elevators to take, Peak is definitely worth the trek. Plan to get to the area on the early side of your reservation so you have ample time to find it. If you get lost, there is security throughout the building to ask for help — as we did. Upon your arrival, you’ll find a sophisticated interior of dark blues and browns, wraparound booths, and vintage-inspired lighting.

But the main draw is the view, which is hard to miss with the expansive floor-to-ceiling windows taking up an entire wall and then some. Rooftops have provided stellar views before, but there is nothing like seeing the city from 100-plus feet where you’re looking down at the skyscrapers, not up. As the sun goes down, you’ll notice the dining room grows dimmer, almost dark, and that helps the twinkling lights outside really shine.

We were tucked into a small two-top by the window and were not disappointed by the view. It was honestly breathtaking, and almost surreal being up that high. But it’s not just about the view or the alluring interior; the service here is impeccable. While this space suggests pure elegance, do not expect a stuffy staff. Rather, they are incredibly friendly and ready to please. If you wonder why the backs of the chairs have handles, you’ll soon find out when the hostess uses them to pull out your seat for you.

Your server will be happy to go over the menu with you, talk about beverages, and discuss any dietary needs. They may even spend time chatting with you about Edge, the view, and why you should check out the Marquee Skydeck while there if you’re in the mood for dancing after dinner.

As for the menu, Chef Ralph Scamardella, Chief Culinary Officer at Tao Group Hospitality, recently revamped its offerings, which now feature classic American cuisine with a refined twist.

While the menu does offer a la carte dishes, it focuses heavily on its three-course prix-fixe offerings for $145 each, which include an appetizer, entree, and dessert. We started with the heirloom tomatoes with burrata and sourdough croutons, which were perfectly ripe and tasted of summer, then enjoyed the Maine lobster, a suggestion from our server, and it exceeded our expectations. Served with chili butter, the lobster meat was already cut out and ready, displayed in its shell for easy access, and you’ll want to get at it quickly once you taste how tender and juicy it is, with a hint of spice.

To end the meal, we opted for the Tropical Verrine, consisting of exotic fruit compote with coconut foam and mango passion fruit sorbet, which was as refreshing as it sounds, and ideal for these hot summer evenings.

Let’s not forget the beverages. We stuck to bubbly, the Champagne Telmont Réserve Brut to be exact, but the wine program itself is impressive, holding roughly 2,000 labels from around the world. The cocktails are also fun to explore, not just for the names inspired by New York, such as the rum-infused Concrete Jungle Bird or the Upper Eastside made with gin, but also because they are excellently crafted. For example, the 'Say When' Manhattan is made with Angel's Envy Rye, Gonzalez Byass 'La Copa' Rojo Vermouth (a sweet red vermouth from Spain), and bitters, which takes a classic to another level.

There’s no going wrong with Peak with Priceless Restaurant & Bar. It’s upscale but not pretentious, a go-to for a special night out with friends or a cozy night with your date. Plus, its prime location makes it easy to dine before or after your next adventure.

Peak with Priceless Restaurant & Bar is located at 30 Hudson Yards, 101st floor, New York, NY 10001. For more information or to book a reservation, please visit https://taogroup.com/venues/peak-restaurant-new-york/.

(Photos courtesy of Peak with Priceless Restaurant & Bar/Eric Petschek and Carissa Chesanek)

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