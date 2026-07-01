More for July 4th

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This year's Fourth of July is set to be one of New York's biggest Independence Day celebrations in decades. As part of America's 250th anniversary, the city will welcome one of the world's largest gatherings of historic tall ships to New York Harbor alongside fireworks, waterfront festivities, concerts, and celebrations stretching from Manhattan to The Hamptons.

Happenings in the Hamptons!

Chelsea Living Room at Gurney's Montauk - This summer, Chelsea Living Room made its Hamptons debut with the launch of Chelsea Living Room East at Gurney's Montauk - the brand's first residency beyond Manhattan. Located inside the resort's iconic Dune Lounge, the residency has quickly become a destination for oceanfront martinis, caviar service, elevated bar bites, sunset cocktails overlooking the Atlantic and select nightlife DJ Sets with Chelsea After Dark. Fourth of July Weekend (July 2–5) marks the launch of Chelsea After Dark, as it expands into a full weekend destination with music programming spanning through the remainder of summer. The days begins at the Beach Club, where guests can spend the afternoon with oceanfront DJ sets offering a more intimate atmosphere before the night continues indoors. Inside Chelsea Living Room, evenings begin with live music before transitioning into the official debut of Chelsea After Dark. Beginning at 10 p.m., the late-night series features headline performances bringing Chelsea Living Room's signature music-led nightlife experience to the Hamptons for the first time. More information on lineup on Gurney's Resorts

In New York City, enjoy the fireworks!

Somewhere Nowhere at 112 West 25th Street, c elebrate the Fourth of July from one of New York City's highest rooftop destinations as Somewhere Nowhere hosts a holiday weekend of poolside lounging, skyline views, cocktails, and fireworks above Manhattan. Beginning at 5 p.m., the venue will host its signature Latin-inspired Suave Saturdays in the lounge, while the rooftop welcomes a special Fourth of July weekend edition of Cenote Project x Jeeter. Typically held on Sunday evenings throughout the summer, Cenote Project is the venue's popular open-air "Sun Down Moon Rise" rooftop party, bringing together world-renowned house and electronic music DJs, a bohemian-inspired atmosphere, and panoramic Manhattan skyline views. The event is presented in partnership with Jeeter, one of the country's leading cannabis lifestyle brands. Guests can also enjoy festive bites including the Somewhere Nowhere Dog, Hot Wings, and Tots & Caviar while taking in views of the fireworks and Fleet Week ships filling New York Harbor throughout the holiday weekend.

The Look Up Rooftop at 45 West 35th Street is for those celebrating in Midtown. The Lookup Rooftop at the Kixby Hotel offers front-row views of the Empire State Building paired with frozen cocktails, spritzes, lobster rolls, truffle grilled cheese, and live music throughout the holiday weekend. Perched 13 floors above the city, the recently refreshed rooftop features a central indoor-outdoor bar, lounge seating, high-top tables, and one of the closest rooftop vantage points to New York's most iconic skyline. Fresh off a summer relaunch, the rooftop debuts an updated cocktail program featuring elevated takes on classics alongside frozen drinks, bubbly, local beers, and zero-proof options. Guests can snack on shareable favorites like the Big Mac Quesadilla, Hamptons Lobster Roll, Chile Shrimp Roll, Street Corn Nachos, and Truffle Grilled Cheese while taking in the holiday atmosphere. Whether stopping by before the fireworks or spending the evening with friends over music and cocktails, The Lookup offers one of Midtown's most relaxed rooftop escapes.

Project 91 Fourth of July Block Party at Skyline Drive-In located at 1 Noble Street in Brooklyn for an afternoon and evening of live music, waterfront views, and one of the city's best vantage points for the Macy's fireworks display. Set along the East River with sweeping Manhattan skyline views, the celebration features performances from Snakehips, Emmit Fenn, and Lost Kings, plus six bars, a sprawling beer garden, lawn games, food vendors, and sponsor activations. Gotham Burger Social Club will return with its popular smash burger pop-up alongside classic Fourth of July fare including hot dogs, beer, and soft-serve ice cream.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Somewhere Nowhere