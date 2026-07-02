Cathédrale in the East Village for French Restaurant Week

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With French Restaurant Week coming up from July 4 to July 19, we want to put Cathédrale, the buzzy East Village French restaurant from Chef Jason Hall, on our readers' radar. Known for its dramatic dining room and modern approach to French cooking, Cathédrale will be joining the citywide celebration with a special offering for the occasion.

Cathédrale will be offering a three-course prix-fixe dinner menu for $60 per person, with a choice of each of the below:

Hors d’Œuvre:

-Foie Gras Mousse with port wine gelee

-Leeks Vinaigrette with shallots, chervil, and toasted walnuts

-Half Dozen Oysters (+$10) with mignonette, cocktail sauce and lemon

Entrée:

-Petit Filet Au Poivre ‘Paul Bert’ with Paris mushroom duxelle

-Rotisserie Chicken Chasseur with chanterelles, watercress, and pommes frites

-Pasta ZaZa with creme fraiche, Neuske’s bacon, and a sunny side up egg

Dessert:

-Chocolate Mousse à la Cornu with drizzled hazelnut praline, candied hazelnuts, and fleur de sel

-Strawberry Tarte Tropézienne with brioche, vanilla diplomat, and fresh strawberry compote.

-Milk Chocolate Soufflé (+$12) with 70% dark chocolate and served with a tonka bean crëme anglaise

Among Cathédrale’s extensive, 400+ bottle wine list, guests can also complement their meal with regional wine pairings for each course, including Domaine Bernard Defaix Bourgogne Blanc for hors d’œevres, Beaujolais Domaine Gaget 'Côte du Py, Morgon 2022 or Chateau la Vielle Cure, Fronsac, Bordeaux 2009 for the entrées, and Sauternes Château Doisy-Védrines 2018 for the final dessert course.

Cathédrale is located at 112 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10003. For more information, please visit Official Website of Cathédrale Restaurant | French-Mediterranean Cuisine.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of TAO Group Hospitality