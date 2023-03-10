Chef Spotlight: Chef-Partner Rodrigo Abrajan of CASA TuLuM at South Street Seaport

Rodrigo Abrajan arrived in the United States summer of 1990, though he did not fully understand the American dream at first. He has worked for himself beginning with his El Paso Taqueria restaurants in NYC. The first opened in the fall of 1993 as a taco cart on the corner of Third Avenue and East 104th Street in East Harlem, eventually growing to three sit-down locations, and were always lauded as one of the best restaurants in East Harlem by the media and locals alike. Rodrigo is excited for the transition from Harlem to his South Street Seaport restaurant, CASA TuLuM. He is a father of four, and recently has tried to spend much of his free time with his daughter who is his treasure and definitely part of what keeps him going everyday. One of his passions is going to the markets and picking the freshest groceries, whether it's seafood, meat, or vegetables. Looking at the freshest produce that has been imported from Mexico and seeing the large variety of the same thing really impresses him.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Abrajan about his background and CASA TuLuM.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

When my mom had to go work for us, there was nothing left but to cook for ourselves. At around 8 years old I cooked for my siblings my first meal and it was huevo frito con salsa verde. My first employment was at 11 years old at a Fonda, where we only sold pozole, tortas, and tostadas.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My cousin Jose "Popeye" Grande, and my current associate at one of my restaurants. I've always had his support. It's been a nice and long adventure that started in the late summer of 1993 when Popeye invited me to sell street tacos.

From starting at an Italian restaurant where he taught me to make 42 different types of salads daily, working at Monkey Bar Hotel Elysee, Pan Per Focaccia, and Bistro Du Nord where I loved my job because the owner treated me like family and I worked really close to the chef; to selling street tacos and working now also at El Paso, he has always been by my side, supporting me.

We have kept the family bond while doing business and it has worked for many years.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Mexican, always. Also, by opening in the taco business in 1999 in El Paso, it has always been a focus for the traditional Mexican food.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I think being able to understand and knowing how to use the appropriate ingredients and their quality. I buy sea salt brought from Mexico for the Aguachiles made at CASA TuLuM. Although I can also find sea salt here, the Mexican Sea Salt will make it even better, it's a taste your taste buds cannot compare.

What is your favorite meal?

In first place would be Mexican and then in second is Italian. Us Mexicans have an immense ethnic culture from south to north, I can say from the Yucatán Peninsula up to Baja California make up one of the most unique cuisines in the world; every region having their own touch.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Come over to give us the opportunity to make you live the experience of the food we cook with passion at CASA TuLuM. We put an extra effort to make the flavors just like in Mexico.

CASA TuLuM is located at 229 Front St, New York, NY 10038. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit https://casatulumnyc.com/.

Photo Credit: NYCRestaurant.com