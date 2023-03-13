Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COCKTAIL RECIPES for St. Patrick's Day from El Bandido Yankee and Chambord

COCKTAIL RECIPES for St. Patrick’s Day from El Bandido Yankee and Chambord

Mar. 13, 2023  
COCKTAIL RECIPES for St. Patrick's Day from El Bandido Yankee and Chambord

St. Patrick's Day is around the corner on Friday, March 17. And whether you are Irish or not, the day certainly calls for a celebration! Lucky for you, whether you're hitting the local pubs or staying home, El Bandido Yankee and Chambord are ready to help you channel your inner leprechaun with cocktails that are sure to give you a little bit of the luck of the Irish. Check out these two recipes that will get you in the true spirit of the St. Patrick's Day holiday!

St. Pat's Pick

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Slang Irish Whisky

-0.75 oz Chambord

-0.25 oz Green Herbal Liqueur (Green Chartreuse)

-1.0 oz Irish Breakfast Tea

-Pinch Salt

-0.25 oz Stout (Guinness) Syrup

  • Equal parts brown sugar to Guinness beer
  • Add ingredients to saucepan and bring to boil. Once boiling turn off heat and let cool.
  • Store in the refrigerator until ready for use.

Method: Prepare all ingredients in a mixing glass and stir for 45 seconds. Pour cocktail over ice into a rocks glass and garnish with a lemon twist!

COCKTAIL RECIPES for St. Patrick's Day from El Bandido Yankee and Chambord

(Photo Credit: El Bandido Yankee)

Lucky Be a Lady

Ingredients:

-1 oz El Bandido Yankee Reposado

-1 oz Midori

-1.5 oz Junmai Sake Nigori

-.25 oz Green Chartreuse

-.5 oz Lime Juice

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to chill, then strain into a rocks glass full of fresh ice. Garnish with 1 shamrock. (Oxalis aka Shamrock is edible, really tasty, and you can find them at most plant shops, in case anyone wants to know!)

Lead Photo Credit: Courtesy of Slang Irish Whisky and Chambord



MINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East Village Photo
MINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East Village
With plenty of Japanese and sushi options in New York, it can be hard to choose. Leave the gimmicks, the California rolls, and the soaring prices to the side and try something authentic. Enter MINE Craft Sushi!
Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its Best Photo
Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at It's Best
Theatergoers alert! Jams at Hotel 1 Central Park has a $55 three-course pre-theatre dining special from 4:00 to 6:00 pm that shouldn’t be missed.
CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24 Photo
CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24
National Cocktail Day is Friday March 24th and we have a spirit to celebrate that is also ideal year-round. One of the latest innovations from Cenote Tequila is their Ahumado expression, Cenote Ahumado Tequila.
Cult Classic Foodie Film BABETTES FEAST Iconic Menu Offered At Cathédrale Photo
Cult Classic Foodie Film BABETTE'S FEAST Iconic Menu Offered At Cathédrale
Cathédrale at the Moxy East Village will partner with IFC Center and Janus Films to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of cult classic foodie film Babette's Feast's Academy Award win.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its BestReview: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its Best
March 25, 2023

Theatergoers alert! Jams at Hotel 1 Central Park has a $55 three-course pre-theatre dining special from 4:00 to 6:00 pm that shouldn’t be missed.
MINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East VillageMINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East Village
March 24, 2023

With plenty of Japanese and sushi options in New York, it can be hard to choose. Leave the gimmicks, the California rolls, and the soaring prices to the side and try something authentic. Enter MINE Craft Sushi!
CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24
March 23, 2023

National Cocktail Day is Friday March 24th and we have a spirit to celebrate that is also ideal year-round. One of the latest innovations from Cenote Tequila is their Ahumado expression, Cenote Ahumado Tequila.
Review: THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel Engages Audiences with Style and VerveReview: THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel Engages Audiences with Style and Verve
March 23, 2023

The McKittrick Hotel is now presenting the captivating and exciting National Theatre of Scotland production of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart.
NATIONAL COCKTAIL DAY-3 Top Destinations in NYCNATIONAL COCKTAIL DAY-3 Top Destinations in NYC
March 22, 2023

This Friday, 3/24 marks National Cocktail Day, so you know what to do.  If you’re looking for a destination, we have three in NYC hot spots that are ideal for your celebration.  Gather your group and “Cheers!”
share