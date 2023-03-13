COCKTAIL RECIPES for St. Patrick’s Day from El Bandido Yankee and Chambord

St. Patrick's Day is around the corner on Friday, March 17. And whether you are Irish or not, the day certainly calls for a celebration! Lucky for you, whether you're hitting the local pubs or staying home, El Bandido Yankee and Chambord are ready to help you channel your inner leprechaun with cocktails that are sure to give you a little bit of the luck of the Irish. Check out these two recipes that will get you in the true spirit of the St. Patrick's Day holiday!

St. Pat's Pick

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Slang Irish Whisky

-0.75 oz Chambord

-0.25 oz Green Herbal Liqueur (Green Chartreuse)

-1.0 oz Irish Breakfast Tea

-Pinch Salt

-0.25 oz Stout (Guinness) Syrup

Equal parts brown sugar to Guinness beer

Add ingredients to saucepan and bring to boil. Once boiling turn off heat and let cool.

Store in the refrigerator until ready for use.

Method: Prepare all ingredients in a mixing glass and stir for 45 seconds. Pour cocktail over ice into a rocks glass and garnish with a lemon twist!

(Photo Credit: El Bandido Yankee)

Lucky Be a Lady

Ingredients:

-1 oz El Bandido Yankee Reposado

-1 oz Midori

-1.5 oz Junmai Sake Nigori

-.25 oz Green Chartreuse

-.5 oz Lime Juice

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to chill, then strain into a rocks glass full of fresh ice. Garnish with 1 shamrock. (Oxalis aka Shamrock is edible, really tasty, and you can find them at most plant shops, in case anyone wants to know!)

Lead Photo Credit: Courtesy of Slang Irish Whisky and Chambord