Beat the Heat with Salt & Straw Ice Cream

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Salt & Straw with two locations in New York City will be celebrating the special day all week long, with their very own National Ice Cream Week from Friday 7/17 through Thursday 7/23.

At Salt & Straw shops nationwide, guests will have the opportunity to craft their own bespoke, Build Your Own Pint Sundae ($15) – featuring three scoops of their choice served in a personalized pint, topped with fudge, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and a cherry, and further customized with limited-edition, themed stickers (pictured below). Each sundae is served in a blank pint cup, with the guest’s name handwritten by the shop team where the flavor name is typically noted, and is designed to be a unique opportunity for ice cream lovers to express their identity through their own custom build.

Additionally, members of Salt & Straw Rewards, their new membership program designed to give loyal guests deeper access into the brand and its offerings, can garner double loyalty points on National Ice Cream Day (7/19) itself.

During National Ice Cream Week – and all throughout peak summertime – Salt & Straw’s suite of classic flavors, like Salted Malted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper; viral Tacolate, the nostalgic and highly sought-after ice cream taco made in partnership with Taco Bell; and rotating flavor series, such as July’s Berries Series, are also premier treats to beat the heat with.

For more information about Salt & Straw and to learn their locations, please visit Craft Made, Curiously Delicious Ice Cream | Salt & Straw.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Salt & Straw