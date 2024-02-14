Tom Gold Dance Performs 2024 Spring Season in April

New York City-based Tom Gold Dance will present its annual spring season, Wednesday, April 17 and Thursday, April 18, 2024 at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. The Company will give the World Premiere of a new work from Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold to the music of Ezio Bosso. Also on the program are revivals of Gold's Counterpoint (2017) and Rapid Oxidation (2018).

Currently scheduled to perform are dancers Savannah Durham, David Gabriel, Brian Gephart, Allegra Inch, Malorie Lundgren, Robert Mulvey, Lucy Nevin, and Sage Wilson; as well as cellist Clara Abel, violist Matt Consul, and violinist Katherine Liccardo. A second violinist will be announced at a later date.

Gold's newest work for four dancers is set to four movements of the Italian composer, pianist, double bass player, and conductor Ezio Bosso's String Quartet No. 5 – “Music for the Lodger.”

Last performed in 2019 at The Kaye, Counterpoint is a duet in four movements set to Steve Reich's New York Counterpoint and Nagoya Marimbas.

The presentation of Rapid Oxidation this spring will be the first in its entirety indoors since its 2018 premiere at The Kaye, although the Company has performed excerpts from the work on several occasions and performed it in its entirety outdoors last summer at Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers, NY. Based on characters from an episode of the television series Mozart in the Jungle, Rapid Oxidation portrays the passion of two individuals who ignite one another's creative flame. The duet is set to “Kitchen Music,” “Body Music,” “3+2,” and “Mishmash” from Junk Music by Donald Knaack, known as The Junk Man.

“Our repertory now comprises nearly 30 original works,” says Tom Gold. “While we continue to emphasize the regular creation and presentation of new work, we are also interested in showing how older pieces evolve with different dancers. We believe that Counterpoint and Rapid Oxidation, both fast-paced, percussive, and energetic, will pair well with our newest work set to Bosso's powerfully evocative string quartet.

“We also can't wait,” adds Gold, “To return to the stage of The Kaye Playhouse to reconnect with our longtime New York City audience and to introduce new individuals to our signature style, performed by our highly accomplished artists.”

“After a productive and successful 15th anniversary in 2023, Tom Gold Dance is more focused than ever on its mission to explore the past, present, and future of classical dance,” says Executive Director Alexander Zaretsky. “Our annual spring season, the anchor of our performance calendar, represents the start of an exciting year that will provide multiple opportunities to revisit the core of our repertory even as we expand it.”