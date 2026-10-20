Photos: Youth America Grand Prix Showcases Rising Choreographers at Jacob's Pillow

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Youth America Grand Prix brought a lineup of young talent to Jacob's Pillow this past weekend with Fresh Voices in Dance, a showcase of original choreography and exceptional performers.

Presented October 16–18 at the Doris Duke Theatre, the program featured approximately 50 dancers and eight rising choreographers: Alexander Mockrish, Braylon Browner, Davidson Farias, Isabella Howard, Manoela Gonçalves, My'Kal Stromile, Nnamdi Nwagwu, and William Dugan. Participating artists represented leading dance companies and training institutions, including ABT Studio Company, the Ailey/Fordham BFA Program, Alberta Ballet School, Boston Ballet II, Houston Ballet II, and the San Francisco Ballet Trainee Program, among others. With its impressive range of choreographic styles, technical virtuosity, and creative ambition, the program offered a compelling look at the talent shaping contemporary ballet.

The performances marked the inaugural public presentation of works developed through the Marcella Hymowitz Creative Fellowship for Choreography, established through the generosity of Marcella and Gregg Hymowitz. Designed to give promising choreographers the resources and artistic freedom to develop original works, the fellowship represents an important expansion of YAGP's mission. Its debut at Jacob's Pillow, one of America's most revered dance institutions, provided a prestigious stage for these new voices and an opportunity to introduce their work to a wider audience.

A former professional dancer, Marcella Guarino Hymowitz has long been one of YAGP's most dedicated champions, serving on its Board of Trustees and as Creative Chair of its annual New York Gala at Lincoln Center. She has played an important role in introducing the organization to new audiences and supporters from the worlds of fashion, art, and entertainment. Among her initiatives is YAGP's popular Pointe Project, which has enlisted leading designers, including Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, and The Row, to create one-of-a-kind pointe shoes auctioned to benefit young dancers. Hymowitz has also helped establish the annual gala as a highlight of New York's cultural and social calendar, bringing together celebrated performers, philanthropists, and arts enthusiasts in support of YAGP's work.

Founded in 1999 by former Bolshoi Ballet dancer Larissa Saveliev, YAGP has grown into the world's largest global network of dance scholarship and education, reaching more than 15,000 young dancers annually through auditions, master classes, workshops, and performances around the world. The organization has become a vital bridge between aspiring dancers and professional careers, connecting talented young artists with scholarships, mentorship, and training at prestigious international institutions. Its alumni now perform with many of the world's foremost ballet companies, including American Ballet Theatre, Dutch National Ballet, New York City Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, and The Royal Ballet. Under Saveliev's leadership, YAGP continues to break down geographic and financial barriers to world-class dance education, ensuring that talent and potential—not circumstance—determine a young artist's opportunities.

Photo Credit: LITTLECORGI_STUDIO:



Photo Credit: LITTLECORGI_STUDIO:

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