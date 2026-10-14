Joffrey Ballet Receives $8 Million in Major Gifts

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The Joffrey Ballet has announced two gifts totaling $8 million from Board Director and longtime supporter Susan B. Noyes and an anonymous donor. The commitments will expand the Joffrey's capacity to create ambitious work and provide enduring support across the organization.

Noyes has made a $3 million endowment gift in memory of Clara Rideout Noyes, founder of Indianapolis Ballet, and in honor of Greg Cameron's tenure as Joffrey President and CEO. The Greg Cameron Fund for Curious, Courageous, Creative, Collaborative Leadership will support the work across the Joffrey and carry forward the values that have shaped Cameron's leadership.

An anonymous donor has committed $5 million to advance the artistic vision of The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE. The gift will invest in artists and productions, including the creation of original sets and costumes. Current priorities include Christopher Wheeldon's The Sleeping Beauty, which makes its North American premiere at the Lyric Opera House May 13–23, 2027.

“These gifts strengthen the Joffrey's ability to create extraordinary art today and plan confidently for the future,” said Joffrey Board Chair Jim McDonough. “Susan's leadership and the remarkable generosity of our anonymous donor reflect a deep belief in the Joffrey. Their commitments provide our artists with the freedom to pursue their boldest artistic ambitions. They have strengthened this organization, and Chicago, immeasurably”

Noyes' relationship with the Joffrey spans more than a decade. As founder of the Make It Better Foundation, she has utilized storytelling and philanthropy to amplify the Joffrey's work and connect the organization with new audiences and supporters. Her endowment gift honors the legacy of Clara Rideout Noyes and other visionary founders of ballet troupes across the USA while recognizing Cameron's impact on the Joffrey and Chicago's cultural community.

“Susan has given the Joffrey more than a decade of friendship and leadership, and now she has made a monumental investment in its future,” said President and CEO Greg Cameron. “She has devoted her life to bringing people together around ideas that strengthen communities. Through the Make It Better Foundation, Susan has championed the Joffrey and invited more people into our story. I am deeply moved to have my tenure recognized alongside Clara Noyes' legacy. The greatest honor is knowing the work will continue.”

Together, the commitments bring the Joffrey's Artistic Innovation Fund beyond $46.4 million toward its $50 million goal. The Fund provides dedicated resources for artists and artistic creation, including live music and touring, while strengthening the Joffrey's long-term stability. It positions the organization to pursue major projects with confidence and sustains its work for generations.

About Susan B. Noyes

Susan B. Noyes is the Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of the Make It Better Foundation, known for its lifestyle publishing platform and annual Philanthropy Awards. An attorney, philanthropist, and community builder, Noyes helps organizations amplify their expertise and social impact. Her civic leadership includes service with the Harvard University Graduate School of Education Visiting Committee and the boards of the Poetry Foundation, American Red Cross, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Chicago Symphony Orchestra. She was also a founding Board member of the Chicago Public Education Fund and the Rush NeuroBehavioral Center.

About The Joffrey Ballet

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for 71 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

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