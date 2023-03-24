Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Peridance Presents The Legacy Festival 40th Anniversary Celebration

Performances are on April 17-24, 2023.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Peridance Center and Peridance Contemporary Dance Company present the Legacy Festival Performances, honoring the artistic history of Peridance Contemporary Dance Company (PCDC), and celebrating the Peridance Community at large, on April 17-24, 2023 at the KnJ Theater, 26 E. 13th Street, NYC. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit peridance.com/40.cfm.

Part of the Legacy Festival, these performances will feature revival works by world-renowned choreographers Ohad Naharin, Robert Battle, Jessica Lang, and Igal Perry; premiere new works by acclaimed choreographers Nicholas Palmquist and Johannes Wieland; and feature guest performances by Baila Society, Bo Park, The Next Stage Project, Tushrik Fredericks, Djoniba Dance Centre, Kenichi Kasamatsu, Mike Esperanza and more.

Program 1 | Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30pm

Igal Perry

Bolero

Paloma Triste

Requiem (Excerpt)

Jessica Lang

Touch of Your Voice

Ohad Naharin

Duet Mabul

Nicholas Palmquist

Fives

Bo Park

Featured Work

johannes Wieland

and you cry

Program 2 | Thursday, April 20 at 7:30pm

Igal Perry

Bolero

Passing Thoughts

Valses Poeticos

Robert Battle

The Hunt

Kenichi Kasamatsu

Featured Work

Ohad Naharin

Duet Mabul

johannes Wieland

and you cry

Program 3 | Friday, April 21 at 7:30pm

Igal Perry

Bolero

Valses Poeticos

Robert Battle

The Hunt

Tushrik Fredericks

Featured Work

Jessica Lang

Touch of Your Voice

Ohad Naharin

Duet Mabul

Nicholas Palmquist

Fives

Program 4 | Saturday, April 22 at 4:30pm | Family Show

Igal Perry

Bolero

Paloma Triste

Passing Thoughts

BAILA Society

Featured Work

Robert Battle

The Hunt

Tushrik Fredericks

Featured Work

Jessica Lang

Touch of Your Voice

Nicholas Palmquist

Fives

Program 5 | Saturday, April 22 at 7:30pm

Igal Perry

Bolero

Valses Poeticos

Requiem (Excerpt)

BAILA Society

Featured Work

Robert Battle

The Hunt

The Next Stage Project

Featured Work

johannes Wieland

and you cry

Program 6 | Sunday, April 23 at 3pm

Igal Perry

Bolero

Passing Thoughts

Requiem (Excerpt)

Djoniba Dance Centre

Featured Work

Gregory Dolbashian

Certificate Program x Dash Academy

Mike Esperanza

Featured Work

TweetBoogie

Certificate Program

Legacy Ball | Monday, April 24 | Performance at 6:30pm | Party at 8:30pm

Celebrating Legacy Award Winners Maxine Glorsky.& Eva Evdokimova and featuring performances by PCDC, SAP Youth Ensemble, Certificate Program, MOPTOP Universal, Sun Kim Dance Theatre, Jeffrey Cirio, and John Lam. A post-performance afterparty back at Peridance Center will include dancing and celebrating as PCDC fundraises to pave the future of artistic innovation at Peridance.




Alvin Ailey’s roster of classic performances is long because it has never shied away from leveraging its foundational strengths to try something new. The company’s latest performance from Ailey II builds on this practice to breathe life into classic works, and ground new material in what the company does best. 
Ballet Hispánico announces The Legacy Gala, celebrating the life of its founder Tina Ramirez and her visionary leadership, passionate activism, and innovative artistry, and honoring The Miranda Family.
Ethan Stiefel is a household name. Considered one of the greatest American male ballet dancers of all time, it was Stiefel's explosive energy that lit up countless stages all over the world. But since his retirement from American Ballet Theatre in 2012, Stiefel has dedicated his artistic life to inspiring the next generation of dancers. As Dean of the School of Dance at UNCSA, to Artistic Director of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, Stiefel has helped shape the present—and future—of dance as we know it.
Jacob's Pillow has announced Misty Copeland as the recipient of the 2023 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award. Copeland will accept this award at Jacob's Pillow's Season Opening Gala in the Berkshires on Saturday, June 24.

