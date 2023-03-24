Peridance Presents The Legacy Festival 40th Anniversary Celebration
Performances are on April 17-24, 2023.
Peridance Center and Peridance Contemporary Dance Company present the Legacy Festival Performances, honoring the artistic history of Peridance Contemporary Dance Company (PCDC), and celebrating the Peridance Community at large, on April 17-24, 2023 at the KnJ Theater, 26 E. 13th Street, NYC. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit peridance.com/40.cfm.
Part of the Legacy Festival, these performances will feature revival works by world-renowned choreographers Ohad Naharin, Robert Battle, Jessica Lang, and Igal Perry; premiere new works by acclaimed choreographers Nicholas Palmquist and Johannes Wieland; and feature guest performances by Baila Society, Bo Park, The Next Stage Project, Tushrik Fredericks, Djoniba Dance Centre, Kenichi Kasamatsu, Mike Esperanza and more.
Program 1 | Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30pm
Igal Perry
Bolero
Paloma Triste
Requiem (Excerpt)
Jessica Lang
Touch of Your Voice
Ohad Naharin
Duet Mabul
Nicholas Palmquist
Fives
Bo Park
Featured Work
johannes Wieland
and you cry
Program 2 | Thursday, April 20 at 7:30pm
Igal Perry
Bolero
Passing Thoughts
Valses Poeticos
Robert Battle
The Hunt
Kenichi Kasamatsu
Featured Work
Ohad Naharin
Duet Mabul
johannes Wieland
and you cry
Program 3 | Friday, April 21 at 7:30pm
Igal Perry
Bolero
Valses Poeticos
Robert Battle
The Hunt
Tushrik Fredericks
Featured Work
Jessica Lang
Touch of Your Voice
Ohad Naharin
Duet Mabul
Nicholas Palmquist
Fives
Program 4 | Saturday, April 22 at 4:30pm | Family Show
Igal Perry
Bolero
Paloma Triste
Passing Thoughts
BAILA Society
Featured Work
Robert Battle
The Hunt
Tushrik Fredericks
Featured Work
Jessica Lang
Touch of Your Voice
Nicholas Palmquist
Fives
Program 5 | Saturday, April 22 at 7:30pm
Igal Perry
Bolero
Valses Poeticos
Requiem (Excerpt)
BAILA Society
Featured Work
Robert Battle
The Hunt
The Next Stage Project
Featured Work
johannes Wieland
and you cry
Program 6 | Sunday, April 23 at 3pm
Igal Perry
Bolero
Passing Thoughts
Requiem (Excerpt)
Djoniba Dance Centre
Featured Work
Gregory Dolbashian
Certificate Program x Dash Academy
Mike Esperanza
Featured Work
TweetBoogie
Certificate Program
Legacy Ball | Monday, April 24 | Performance at 6:30pm | Party at 8:30pm
Celebrating Legacy Award Winners Maxine Glorsky.& Eva Evdokimova and featuring performances by PCDC, SAP Youth Ensemble, Certificate Program, MOPTOP Universal, Sun Kim Dance Theatre, Jeffrey Cirio, and John Lam. A post-performance afterparty back at Peridance Center will include dancing and celebrating as PCDC fundraises to pave the future of artistic innovation at Peridance.