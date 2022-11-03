MotherEarth International Online Dance Film Tackles Climate Crisis

Launching online in November at the same time as COP27, a new dance film, Better Late than Never, responding to the climate and ecological crisis will bring together artists from the UK, Ukraine, Taiwan, Brazil, Argentina, India, Mexico, Indonesia and Denmark. Captured collaboratively across nine countries, the film tackles emergencies spanning deforestation, coastline erosion and rising temperatures to invite audiences from across the world to reconnect with the planet. ThisEgg have also paired creative teams together with a climate researcher local to them.

Featuring a contrast of breath-taking landscapes and a clash of enchanting movement, motherEarth International is supported by the British Council's Creative Commissions for Climate Action, a global programme exploring climate change through art, science and digital technology. As well as the online film there will also be an accompanying podcast, What's Mine is Yours. This is a series of short pieces of audio around the climate crisis. Each episode focuses on one person in one country. They describe where they live and how it has changed, or how it is changing. They talk about their emergency and about what keeps them hopeful.

ThisEgg says "I noticed a lot of apathy in the topic, around me as well as in myself, and this project is an attempt to feel something again, and then do something. A lot is hidden from us, particularly when it comes to the climate emergency, and even more so if it is "far away". We wanted to make the invisible visible. To make a connection between people and nature and through that, support a reconnection with the realities of this emergency. motherEarth International was made with teams in each country, each working together online to produce their own parts of the film. This feels like a way forward for new creative processes that are environmentally sustainable - that there is possibility to collaborate internationally in new ways and that's an exciting aspect to the project too."

ThisEgg plays with theatrical form, often celebrating the here and now of a live event. Responding to the world we are living in, ThisEgg invites audiences to ask big questions and imagine into a potentially better future. ThisEgg's work is firmly rooted in the hope that the arts can be a motivational force for social change. ThisEgg's dressed. premiered at the 2018 Edinburgh Festival Fringe to critical acclaim, receiving a Scotsman Fringe First Award as well as a nomination for ThisEgg for Total Theatre Awards' Emerging Company 2018. During the 2019 national tour, dressed. was nominated for a 2020 Offie Award. dressed. returned to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the British Council Edinburgh Showcase 2019. Me & My Bee, ThisEgg's show for family audiences won the inaugural Les Enfants Terribles Stepladder Award 2017 & was nominated for The Fringe Sustainable Practice Award & Brighton Award for Excellence.

Running Time: 14 mins

Content Information: The film explores themes of the climate emergency. This film contains short sequences of very fast cuts between scenes and some flickering images.

Better Late than Never will be available to watch for free at www.motherearthinternational.org over COP27 7-18 November. It will then be available to watch as part of HOME's Digital Programme until 7 January 2023.

There will be 9 short films available to watch for free from 7 November indefinitely at www.motherearthinternational.org

