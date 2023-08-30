Fini Dance Festival Adds Jennifer Muller & Dancers From National Ballet Of Kosovo

Antonio Fini, producer of the Fini Dance Festival, has announced two additions to the August 31st program.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Jacob's Pillow Reveals Artists and Schedule of Events For 10 Pillow Lab Residencies Photo 1 Jacob's Pillow Reveals Artists and Schedule of Events For 10 Pillow Lab Residencies
IU Theatre + Dance Unveils 2023-2024 Season Directed Entirely By Women Photo 2 IU Theatre + Dance Unveils 2023-2024 Season Directed Entirely By Women
The 92nd Street Y, New York Unveils The Harkness Dance Center 2023/2024 Season Photo 3 The 92nd Street Y, New York Unveils The Harkness Dance Center 2023/2024 Season
Plano Symphony Orchestra Opens 2023/2024 Season With ¡VIVA MEXICO! Honoring Mexican Indep Photo 4 Plano Symphony Orchestra Opens 2023/2024 Season With ¡VIVA MEXICO! Honoring Mexican Independence Day

Fini Dance Festival Adds Jennifer Muller & Dancers From National Ballet Of Kosovo

Fini Dance Festival Adds Jennifer Muller & Dancers From National Ballet Of Kosovo


Antonio Fini, producer of the Fini Dance Festival, has announced two additions to the August 31st program. 

NATIONAL BALLET OF KOSOVO principal dancers will perform a duet from "Migrations," Fini's second work for the company; and JENNIFER MULLER/THE WORKS in "Misere Nobis" in memoriam: Jennifer Muller (1944-2023) The 2014 work is an entreaty for mercy and grace, in an age of unspeakable conflict and cruelty, loss and grief, each of us asks forgiveness for all of us;

Thursday, August 31 at 8 PM Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 West 55th Street, NYCTickets: $50; $25 for students/seniors; $150 for performance and party. 

Antonio Fini, founder/director of the Fini Dance Festival and Italian International Dance Awards announces the 2023 event, August 31 at the Ailey Citigroup Theater.   At this 13th Anniversary event, Fini will present companies from the U.S. and Italy, presented in a spirit of exchange and collaboration.  The Awards portion of the evening will honor JANET EILBER, Artistic Director of the Martha Graham Dance Company, with a Lifetime Achievement Award.  Jonathan Mendez, a member of the all-male Ballet Eloelle Grandiva, will receive the Dancer Extraordinary Award and will also perform "The Dying Swan."  Marzia Memoli, a member of the Martha Graham Dance Company, and Luigi Crispino of ABT, will be recognized with Rising Star Award.

This year's Fini Dance Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to JANET EILBER, Artistic Director of the Martha Graham Dance Company.

The Fini Dance Extraordinary Award will be awarded to JONATHAN MENDEZ, a member of the all-male Ballet Eloelle Grandiva.   Mendez will also perform "Dying Swan" at the evening's performance.

MARZIA MEMOLI, a member of the Martha Graham Dance Company, will receive the Fini Dance Rising Star Award. Past recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include Alessandra Ferri, Edward Villella, and Luigi.

Artists scheduled to appear include NATIONAL BALLET OF KOSOVO principal dancers Aulone Nuihu and Fatmir Smani will perform a duet from"Migrations," Antonio Fini's second ballet for that Company.  "Migrations" received its premiere in Italy in July 2023;
JENNIFER MULLER/THE WORKS in "Misere Nobis"; FINI DANCE SUMMER STUDENTS - students from the Fini Summer Intensives in both Italy and New York; DZUL DANCE COMPANY of New York; MELANIA LIOTTA DANCE MOVEMENT from Sicily; ERMANNO RAVA and CRISTIAN PREBIBAJ from Italy, selected by Fini after their appearance on Dancing with the Stars in Italy; MARZIA MEMOLI, member of the Martha Graham Dance Company; JONATHAN MENDEZ, dancing The Dying Swan.

ANTONIO FINI was born in Castrovillari, a village in the south of Italy.  At 19, he was discovered by Margherita Smirnova and offered a scholarship to Milan's Centro Studi Coreografici Teatro Carcano, whree he studied with Aldo Masella and Renata Bestetti.  At the suggestion of master teacher Elena Albano, Fini traveled to New York to study at the Martha Graham Center and subsequently danced with Graham II and the Martha Graham Dance Company.  He also graduated from the School as a certified teacher of the Graham Technique. Fini is a longtime principal dancer with Michael Mao Dance of New York, and was a special guest for a recent Martha Graham Dance Company season.  Since 2018 the Calabria native has been ambassador of Dance as a means of diplomacy for the ACD Agency for Cultural Diplomacy in Vienna.  He has choreographed for New York City Opera and the National Ballet of Kosovo, among others, and has been producer and artistic director of the Italian International Dance Award in New York, the Tirana Dance Festival, Bulgarian International Dance Festival, and the documentary film on Amazon Primetime DANCE the audition.




RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Théâtre Maisonneuve, Danse Danse Presents MINUIT QUELQUE PART Photo
Théâtre Maisonneuve, Danse Danse Presents MINUIT QUELQUE PART

On February 6 and 7, 2024 at Théâtre Maisonneuve, Danse Danse will present the world premiere of Minuit quelque part: a dazzling show featuring eight acclaimed choreographers and ten virtuoso performers.

2
Dance/NYC Launches 2023 Disability. Dance. Artistry. Dance And Social Justice Fellowship P Photo
Dance/NYC Launches 2023 Disability. Dance. Artistry. Dance And Social Justice Fellowship Program

Apply for the Disability. Dance. Artistry. Dance and Social Justice Fellowship Program offered by Dance/NYC. This fellowship recognizes the contributions of disabled dance workers in social justice movements and provides support for their artistic endeavors. Applications are open now until October 10, 2023.

3
five two Dance Company Will Present their Full Company Repertoire for the First Time Photo
five two Dance Company Will Present their Full Company Repertoire for the First Time

five two Dance Company will showcase the entirety of their company repertoire that has accumulated since their debut in 2021. This evening will include four contemporary works at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn on September 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.A women-led dance collective, five two Dance Company was founded by emerging choreographers Olivia Passarelli and Sophie Gray-Gaillard which focuses on highly physical contemporary movement rooted in feminine and queer perspectives.

4
Tom Gold Dance Reveals Fall 2023 Programming Photo
Tom Gold Dance Reveals Fall 2023 Programming

Continuing its 15th anniversary, New York City-based Tom Gold Dance returns to The Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Family Auditorium at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, Wednesday, November 1 with a new work from Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold centered on the music of Czech composer Gideon Klein.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS