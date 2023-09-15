Choreographer Miro Magloire to Open New Chamber Ballet's 2023-24 Season This Month

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Choreographer Miro Magloire will open his New Chamber Ballet's 2023-24 season with dances set to music by Maurice Ravel, Pierre Boulez, and contemporary composers Beat Furrer and Wong Foo Jeng, September 22 & 23, 7:30 PM, at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn.
Amber Neff will repeat her performance in one of Magloire's signature works, the 2010 In a Simple Black Dress, created as a birthday tribute to the late composer/conductor Pierre Boulez, and set to his Anthemes.  Costumed in a chic black dress and one pointe shoe,  "Ms. Neff is a singular presence and she swept thru the choreography's off-kilter elements and nuanced pauses with complete command" wrote Philip Gardner in Oberon's Grove.
The program continues with Magloire's 2015 Voicelessness, created to Beat Furrer's composition voicelessness for piano. 


From April 2023 is a repeat of the quintet Azalea, set to axis/to imagine for violin and piano by New York-based contemporary Malaysian composer Wong Foo Jeng.   Azalea is part of Magloire's collaboration with the Manhattan School of Music, in which the choreographer chooses one of the school's advanced composition students each year to create a score for New Chamber Ballet.  The craft of storytelling informs Wong's musical character, whose work often draws inspiration from both jazz and classical music.
This performance is supported by the Amphion Foundation.
Photo: Amber Neff in In A Simple Black Dress; photo by Tom Caravaglia




