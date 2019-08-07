Alonzo King LINES Ballet Brings Dance For Parkinson's Disease To Grace Cathedral

Alonzo King LINES Ballet is pleased to invite the Parkinson's Disease community to free dance classes at Grace Cathedral this August. Experienced teaching artists will lead Dance for PD classes specifically designed for individuals with Parkinson's Disease and their loved ones. Classes are tailored for varying abilities and begin in seated chairs, and feature live accompaniment.

"Dance and movement can transcend varying physical challenges, body type, ailments and abilities or disabilities,"said Kristen Gurbach Jacobson, Managing Director of Education at LINES Ballet.

"It invigorates, encourages and strengthens. Dance for PD combines the movement of the body with mind and spirit to reach individuals and their loved ones. Holding it at Grace Cathedral highlights this synergy and taps into our spiritual need for movement and creativity. It's a very special experience."

Artistic Director and internationally-celebrated choreographer Alonzo King is Grace Cathedral's Artist in Residence for 2019, and these classes are offered during his residency, and in harmony with the cathedral's annual theme "The Year of the Body." As Grace Cathedral's Artist in Residence, King will also create a new work responding to the cathedral's theme that will be performed at Grace in February 2020. He will speak at the cathedral's conversation series, The Forum, and will hold workshops to engage the cathedral's many constituencies, including congregants, the yoga community, the Cathedral School for Boys, and The Community Preschool. Launched as a non-profit collaboration between the Mark Morris Dance Group and the Brooklyn Parkinson Group, Dance for PD offers internationally-acclaimed dance classes for people with Parkinson's disease in more than 250 other communities and in 25 countries. Dance for PD is offered in partnership with PDSF Network and as a licensed program of Mark Morris Dance Group.

August 8 & 22, 1-3pm, Grace Cathedral, 1100 California Street, San Francisco, CA MORE INFORMATION: Classes are FREE. Info at www.gracecathedral.org, www.linesballet.org.





