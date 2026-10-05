A TASTE OF IRELAND to Return to Canada with World Dance Champions

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Following a successful first Canadian tour this past spring, the internationally acclaimed World Champion cast of A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation returns to The True North, with two Irish Dance Champions tapping on home soil. World Medalist and Regional Champion from Kelowna, BC Rochelle Hoffmann and World Medalist and Regional Champion from Toronto, ON Enda Keane are part of the worldwide roster of Irish Dance World Champions for the production's run in the Ontario area.

Performances begin 7:30pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at the Orilla Opera House in Orilla, ON, making stops in Niagara Falls, ON at the Fallsview Theatre, 7:30pm, Thursday, October 22, 2026, and in London, ON at the Centennial Hall, 7:30pm, Friday, October 23, 2026, and conclude 7:30pm, Saturday, October 24, 2026 at The Empire Theatre in Belleville, ON. A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation includes a starry roster of international dance champions who present a thrilling performance that traces Ireland's tumultuous history, packed with sensational renditions of traditional Irish dance brought into the modern age, with a vivid musical score, dazzling scenery, and spectacular lighting effects.

The show's contemporary score features reimagined classics such as “Danny Boy” and “Wild Rover” performed by mesmerizing musicians and a modern soloist, alongside the brash Irish charm of wildly athletic dancers, creating an exhilarating performance served up with more than a pint of Irish wit. A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation was praised by Time Out Sydney as “world-class Irish dancing, melodic folk music mashups, live [a cappella] tap battles, and craic galore,” while BroadwayWorld Sydney called it “an evening to excite and satisfy your Irish [palate].”

For tickets and information, the public may visit ATasteofIrelandShow.com.

A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation offers audiences an outstanding look at current, active World Champions at the height of their athletic careers; dancers straight out of competition circuits and major international productions, focused on both preserving tradition and pushing it to new limits. The cast includes headliners Callum O'Neill (World Champion, Ceili Dance World Champion, performer with A Taste of Ireland for West End and Off-Broadway, formerly of Riverdance), Barry Teague (six-time World Champion, formerly of Lord of the Dance), and Emily Grace (formerly of Lord of the Dance), among other world-class Irish dancers and performers. (NOTE: casting is subject to change.)

“This past spring, audiences in Canada were among our tour's most electrifying, so when we were planning our fall schedule we knew we had to make it back to Canada. To have local World Champion Irish Dancers return to perform A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation is one of the great things about touring worldwide. There is always someone on our team that calls a tour stop home,” said the show's producer and director Brent Pace. “This show doesn't just present Irish culture and its history to an audience; it invites them into it. The music, the movement, and the settings showcase a captivating journey interwoven with dramatic lighting, breathtaking visuals, and performances that express the depth of these Irish stories. And the taps in A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation are not pre-recorded but performed 100 percent live. Every performance is an exciting feat of excellence.”

A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation is presented by Pace Live as part of its world tour all over the globe, including smash hit runs in the West End and Off-Broadway, as well as tours to Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Canada. The production debuted in the U.S. in 2024 with a wildly successful Off-Broadway engagement.

Directed and produced by Brent Pace (This is Not a Happy Room – Off-West End, A Taste of Ireland - Off-Broadway, West End), co-directed and produced by Ceili Moore (World Champion, Riverdance and Lord of the Dance artist), and with musical direction by Charlie Galloway (Talisk), A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation unites a powerhouse creative team driving this bold reimagining of Irish theatrical performance.

Brent Pace (Producer and Director) is an international producer and director shaping the future of live entertainment across four continents. As founder and chief executive officer of Pace Live, he has built one of the fastest-growing independent theatrical production companies, creating and touring world-class shows throughout the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. In 2026, he premiered Eireann: A Taste of Ireland in London's West End, expanding the language of modern Irish dance theatre through live musicians, cinematic storytelling and immersive stage design, and drawing critical praise for its energy and emotional depth. His producing credits range from the acclaimed Off-West End play This is Not a Happy Room to large-scale touring spectaculars including Fairytales on Ice, Shades of Bublé, Silver Bells, and the global phenomenon A Taste of Ireland, with work in New York spanning Off-Broadway and U.S. national tours. As a director, Pace is recognized for fusing theatricality with spectacle, most notably through A Celtic Christmas and Tara: Tuatha Dé Danann, the world's first all-female Irish dance production. Before turning his focus to producing and directing, Pace achieved international success in Irish dance as a World Medalist, six-time National Champion, and principal performer across multiple dance companies. His shows have been staged in over a thousand venues worldwide, reaching hundreds of thousands of audiences, as he continues to develop work that blends modern theatre with traditional art forms on a global stage.

Ceili Moore (Producer and Director) is a producer with A Taste of Ireland, the internationally acclaimed company touring direct from Off-Broadway and London's West End. She has produced for the company since 2016, and its productions now tour the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. In 2026, the company premiered Eireann: A Taste of Ireland in London's West End, expanding the language of modern Irish dance theatre and drawing critical praise for its energy and emotional depth. Her producing work spans the Company's slate, including A Celtic Christmas, developed alongside Brent Pace. Moore began dancing at the age of three and went on to win Australian National, North American National, All Ireland, and World titles. She turned professional at 18, performing in Riverdance and Lord of the Dance across 15 countries, dancing the lead role of Morrighan alongside Michael Flatley, appearing in the West End, and featuring on “The Graham Norton Show” and “Good Morning America.” She has served as an ambassador for the Peter "Bullfrog" Moore Foundation and appeared in ABC3's documentary “Dancing Down Under.” She leads Pace Live's international touring and audience strategy, bringing to the work the perspective of a dancer who has stood on the stages she now fills.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 01 Hrs 05 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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