FALL FOR DANCE at New York City Center Enthralls Audiences with Program 4
The annual festival of world-renowned dance companies kicked off the exciting season ahead at New York City Center
Fall For Dance at New York City Center has kicked off the dance season and fans are enjoying the experience. We had the opportunity to attend Program 4 on Wednesday evening with a full house audience. The festival has featured a total of 5 programs that showcase world-renowned dance companies.
Program 4 opened with the duet, Faun performed by Jacey Gailliard and Wei Wang of the San Francisco Ballet. Choreographed by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, with music by Claude DeBussy and additional music by Nitin Sawhney, this dance was fascinating from the first minute to the last. Gailliard and Wang displayed remarkable control as they performed intertwining movements as a couple with graceful acrobatics. With a towering forest projected in the background, there was a subtle, natural sensuality to the piece.
After a pause, the program continued with the stunning world premiere of Echo Sog. The choreography is by Friedemann Vogel and Thomas Lempertz with music by Johann Sebastian Bach. This solo by Friedemann Vogel was performed to live piano music on stage by Abram Korsunsky. Vogel’s dramatic dance was nothing short of amazing. He mastered each one of his movements with spirit and incredible physicality.
Following a brief intermission, Program 4 concluded with the United States premiere of Any way the wind blows by Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart. The work, with choreography and music by Hofesh Shecter, was performed by eleven dancers. The energetic piece was visually enticing. Clad in a range of street clothing and moving to the rhythmic music, the dancers performed individually, in pairs, in small groups and as a full troupe. Sharp and cleverly executed, this piece served to stimulate the imagination and captivate the audience. The company proved to be a perfect collective.
Fall for Dance’s Program 4 enjoyed excellent costumes and lighting effects. We applaud the program’s three Creative Teams.
The dance and performing arts season ahead at New York City Center promises to have presentations to please New Yorkers and guests of the city. The Center is located at 151 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019. For more information, schedules, and to purchase tickets, please visit Home — New York City Center.
Photo Credit: "Echo Sog" by photographer Roman Novitzky
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