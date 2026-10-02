FALL FOR DANCE at New York City Center Enthralls Audiences with Program 4

NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Fall For Dance at New York City Center has kicked off the dance season and fans are enjoying the experience. We had the opportunity to attend Program 4 on Wednesday evening with a full house audience. The festival has featured a total of 5 programs that showcase world-renowned dance companies.

Program 4 opened with the duet, Faun performed by Jacey Gailliard and Wei Wang of the San Francisco Ballet. Choreographed by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, with music by Claude DeBussy and additional music by Nitin Sawhney, this dance was fascinating from the first minute to the last. Gailliard and Wang displayed remarkable control as they performed intertwining movements as a couple with graceful acrobatics. With a towering forest projected in the background, there was a subtle, natural sensuality to the piece.

After a pause, the program continued with the stunning world premiere of Echo Sog. The choreography is by Friedemann Vogel and Thomas Lempertz with music by Johann Sebastian Bach. This solo by Friedemann Vogel was performed to live piano music on stage by Abram Korsunsky. Vogel’s dramatic dance was nothing short of amazing. He mastered each one of his movements with spirit and incredible physicality.

Following a brief intermission, Program 4 concluded with the United States premiere of Any way the wind blows by Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart. The work, with choreography and music by Hofesh Shecter, was performed by eleven dancers. The energetic piece was visually enticing. Clad in a range of street clothing and moving to the rhythmic music, the dancers performed individually, in pairs, in small groups and as a full troupe. Sharp and cleverly executed, this piece served to stimulate the imagination and captivate the audience. The company proved to be a perfect collective.

Fall for Dance’s Program 4 enjoyed excellent costumes and lighting effects. We applaud the program’s three Creative Teams.

The dance and performing arts season ahead at New York City Center promises to have presentations to please New Yorkers and guests of the city. The Center is located at 151 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019. For more information, schedules, and to purchase tickets, please visit Home — New York City Center.

Photo Credit: "Echo Sog" by photographer Roman Novitzky

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 10 Hrs 13 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Dance News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me